Class 5A Sectional 9
Championship
Valparaiso 45, La Porte 0
SCORING BY QUARTERS
Valparaiso`17`21`7`0`—`45
La Porte`0`0`0`0`—`0
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
First Quarter
V — Tommy Burbee 4 run (Liam Shepherd kick), 9:41
V — Shepherd 25 FG, 2:14
V — Cooper Jones 49 fumble return (Shepherd kick), 0:14.3
Second Quarter
VA — CJ Opperman 7 pass to Antonio Osorio (Shepherd kick), 6:30
VA — Mason Maple 31 INT return (Shepherd kick), 3:14
VA — Matt Tomczak 10 run (Shepherd kick), 1:17
Third Quarter
VA — Tomczak 20 run (Shepherd kick), 9:50
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
TEAM STATS
`V`LP
First downs`22`11
Total yards`292`124
Rushes-Yards`35-224`32-38
Passing Yards`68`86
Passing`7-10-0`8-22-1
Punts-Avg.`1-43`2-27
Fumbles-Lost`1-1`7-5
Penalties-Yards`2-20`2-20
Sacks by-Yards Lost`4-23`0-0
Time of Possession`20:31`27:29
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING -- Valparaiso, Burbee 13-102, Hayden Vinyard 10-75, Tomczak 4-49, Nowarita 4-5, Maple 1-1, Osorio 1-0, Sam Carpenter 1-(-2), Logan Lockhart 1-(-6); La Porte, Jeremiah Ruiz 12-35, Jayden Parkes 7-25, Justin Forker 3-22, Isaac Alexander 2-10, R.J. Anglin 2-2, Kiner 6-(-18).
PASSING -- Valparaiso, Opperman 7-10-0-68; La Porte, Robbie Kiner 9-17-1-68, Anglin 1-3-0-18.
RECEIVING -- Valparaiso, Luke Patterson 3-30, Blake Worthington 1-12, Dylan Dingman 1-11, Osorio 1-7, Wesley Sharp 1-7; La Porte, Parkes 3-47, Brady Bernth 1-18, Grant Ott-Large 3-17, Evan Cizewski 1-4.
Records: Valparaiso 11-0, La Porte 3-8.
Class 4A Sectional 18
Championship
New Prairie 35, Plymouth 27
SCORING BY QUARTERS
Plymouth`7`7`13`0`—`27
New Prairie`7`7`14`7`—`35
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
First Quarter
P — Garrett Schrameyer 23 pass from Joe Barron (Adrian Cardona kick), 10:31
NP — Chris Mays 3 run (Nolan Szymanski kick), 4:03
Second Quarter
NP — Chase Ketterer (Szymanski kick), 4:24
P — Barron 5 run (Cardona kick), 0:32
Third Quarter
NP — Ketterer 3 run (Szymanski kick), 10:51
P — Jake Reichard 9 pass from Barron (Cardona kick), 8:25
P — Seth Rundell 60 fumble return (kick failed), 7:44
NP — Ketterer 5 run (Szymanski kick), 2:06
Fourth Quarter
NP — Ketterer 2 run (Szymanski kick), 4:37
TEAM STATISTICS
P`NP
First Downs`8`22
Rushes-Yards`16-62`66-391
Passing`12-33-0`3-4-0
Passing Yards`156``11
Total Yards`218`402
Penalties-Yards`5-45`4-42
Fumbles-Lost`0-0`3-2
Punts-Avg.`4-36.8`1-13.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Plymouth, Ivan Winkle 10-41, Barron 5-27, Rundell 1-(-6); New Prairie, Ketterer 46-286, Mays 16-78, Wyatt Kmiecek 4-27.
Passing: Plymouth, Barron 12-33-0-156; New Prairie, Ketterer 3-4-0-11.
Receiving: Plymouth, Reichard 6-71, Winkle 2-39, Schrameyer 1-23, Rundell 2-16, Joseph Styers 1-7; New Prairie, Ian Skornog 1-10, Taylor Adams 2-1.
Records: Plymouth 9-3, New Prairie 11-1.
