Class 5A Sectional 9

Championship

Valparaiso 45, La Porte 0

SCORING BY QUARTERS

Valparaiso`17`21`7`0`—`45

La Porte`0`0`0`0`—`0

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

First Quarter

V — Tommy Burbee 4 run (Liam Shepherd kick), 9:41

V — Shepherd 25 FG, 2:14

V — Cooper Jones 49 fumble return (Shepherd kick), 0:14.3

Second Quarter

VA — CJ Opperman 7 pass to Antonio Osorio (Shepherd kick), 6:30

VA — Mason Maple 31 INT return (Shepherd kick), 3:14

VA — Matt Tomczak 10 run (Shepherd kick), 1:17

Third Quarter

VA — Tomczak 20 run (Shepherd kick), 9:50

Fourth Quarter

No scoring

TEAM STATS

`V`LP

First downs`22`11

Total yards`292`124

Rushes-Yards`35-224`32-38

Passing Yards`68`86

Passing`7-10-0`8-22-1

Punts-Avg.`1-43`2-27

Fumbles-Lost`1-1`7-5

Penalties-Yards`2-20`2-20

Sacks by-Yards Lost`4-23`0-0

Time of Possession`20:31`27:29

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING -- Valparaiso, Burbee 13-102, Hayden Vinyard 10-75, Tomczak 4-49, Nowarita 4-5, Maple 1-1, Osorio 1-0, Sam Carpenter 1-(-2), Logan Lockhart 1-(-6); La Porte, Jeremiah Ruiz 12-35, Jayden Parkes 7-25, Justin Forker 3-22, Isaac Alexander 2-10, R.J. Anglin 2-2, Kiner 6-(-18).

PASSING -- Valparaiso, Opperman 7-10-0-68; La Porte, Robbie Kiner 9-17-1-68, Anglin 1-3-0-18.

RECEIVING -- Valparaiso, Luke Patterson 3-30, Blake Worthington 1-12, Dylan Dingman 1-11, Osorio 1-7, Wesley Sharp 1-7; La Porte, Parkes 3-47, Brady Bernth 1-18, Grant Ott-Large 3-17, Evan Cizewski 1-4.

Records: Valparaiso 11-0, La Porte 3-8.

Class 4A Sectional 18

Championship

New Prairie 35, Plymouth 27

SCORING BY QUARTERS

Plymouth`7`7`13`0`—`27

New Prairie`7`7`14`7`—`35

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

First Quarter

P — Garrett Schrameyer 23 pass from Joe Barron (Adrian Cardona kick), 10:31

NP — Chris Mays 3 run (Nolan Szymanski kick), 4:03

Second Quarter

NP — Chase Ketterer (Szymanski kick), 4:24

P — Barron 5 run (Cardona kick), 0:32

Third Quarter

NP — Ketterer 3 run (Szymanski kick), 10:51

P — Jake Reichard 9 pass from Barron (Cardona kick), 8:25

P — Seth Rundell 60 fumble return (kick failed), 7:44

NP — Ketterer 5 run (Szymanski kick), 2:06

Fourth Quarter

NP — Ketterer 2 run (Szymanski kick), 4:37

TEAM STATISTICS

P`NP

First Downs`8`22

Rushes-Yards`16-62`66-391

Passing`12-33-0`3-4-0

Passing Yards`156``11

Total Yards`218`402

Penalties-Yards`5-45`4-42

Fumbles-Lost`0-0`3-2

Punts-Avg.`4-36.8`1-13.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Plymouth, Ivan Winkle 10-41, Barron 5-27, Rundell 1-(-6); New Prairie, Ketterer 46-286, Mays 16-78, Wyatt Kmiecek 4-27.

Passing: Plymouth, Barron 12-33-0-156; New Prairie, Ketterer 3-4-0-11.

Receiving: Plymouth, Reichard 6-71, Winkle 2-39, Schrameyer 1-23, Rundell 2-16, Joseph Styers 1-7; New Prairie, Ian Skornog 1-10, Taylor Adams 2-1.

Records: Plymouth 9-3, New Prairie 11-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.