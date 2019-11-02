Class 5A Sectional 9
Semifinals
La PORTE 14, MICHIGAN CITY 10
La Porte`7`0`0`7`—`14
Michigan City`0`0`7`3`—`10
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
LP — Jeremiah Ruiz 73 run (Robles kick), 7:49.
Second Quarter
No scoring
Third Quarter
MC — Kaydarious Jones 4 run (Nate Stevenson kick), 1:41.
Fourth Quarter
MC — Stevenson 34 FG, 8:27.
LP — Robbie Kiner 18 pass to Justin Forker (Robles kick), 3:59.
TEAM STATISTICS
`LP`MC
First downs`9`9
Total yards`227`165
Rushes-Yards`35-126`27-109
Passing Yards`101`56
Passing`7-10-0`9-21-1
Punts-avg.`7-23.7`5-32.2
Sacks by-Yards Lost`2-10`1-9
Fumbles-Lost`3-1`5-2
Penalties-Yards`9-67`5-38
Time of Possession`26:07`21:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: La Porte (Ruiz 8-88, Forker 4-24, Jayden Parkes 6-9, Kiner 16-4, Isaac Alexander 1-1), Michigan City (Flemings 17-114, Jones 1-4, Gio Laurent 9-(-9)).
PASSING: La Porte (Kiner 7-10-0-101), Michigan City (Laurent 9-21-1-56).
RECEIVING: La Porte (Forker 2-51, Grant Ott-Large 4-41, Cizewski 1-9), Michigan City (Demetrius Garrett Jr. 6-38, Flemings 2-10, Jones 1-8).
Records: La Porte 3-7; Michigan City 4-6.
Class A Sectional 41
Semifinals
Culver 14, South Central 6
SCORING BY QUARTERS
Culver`8`0`6`0`--`14
South Central`0`6`0`0`--`6
First Quarter
C -- Ziaja 28 pass to Sullivan (Ditmire run), 2:18
Second Quarter
SC — Brady Glisic 11 pass to Zack Christy (run failed), 8:14
Third Quarter
C — Ditmire 31 run (run failed), 1:09
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
TEAM STATISTICS
C`SC
Rushes-Yards`47-180`27-154
Passing`3-4-0`3-13-0
Passing Yards`54`44
Total Yards`234`198
Penalties-Yards`5-45`7-55
Fumbles-Lost`1-1`2-1
Punts-Avg.`2-33`3-36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Culver, Ditmire 26-98, King 12-45, Ziaja 2-10, Stevens 7-27; South Central, Jake Osburn 10-61, Glisic 10-59, Christy 6-30, Andrew Karsten 1-4.
PASSING – Culver, Ziaja 3-4-0-54; South Central, 3-13-0-44.
RECEIVING – Culver, Sullivan 2-54; South Central, Christy 2-31.
