Crown Point 21, La Porte 10
SCORING BY QUARTERS
La Porte`7`3`0`0`—`10
C. Point`7`7`0`7`—`21
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
First Quarter
LP — Parkes 69 run (Robles kick), 8:39
CP — Pettit 9 pass to Meeks (Brewer kick), 2:42
Second Quarter
LP — Robles 30 FG, 8:53
CP — Pettit 10 pass to Cazy (Brewer kick), 4:56
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
CP — Pettit 15 pass to Uran (Brewer kick), 5:52
TEAM STATS
`LP`CP
First downs`12`19
Total yards`246`290
Rushes-Yards`40-218`22-104
Passing Yards`28`186
C-A-I`1-6-0`17-27-0
Punts-avg.`4-33`4-42
Sacks by-Yards Lost`0-0`0-0
Fumbles-Lost`1-0`0-0
Penalties-Yards`8-77`5-55
Time of Possession`23:55`24:05
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING- La Porte (Parkes 11-110, TD, Bergquist 15-51, Alexander 9-38, Forker 1-10, Ruiz 4-9), Crown Point (Pettit 4-33, Walters 8-31, Lira 8-18, O'Toole 1-18, Carr 1-4).
PASSING- La Porte (Bergquist 1-6-0, 28), Crown Point (Pettit 17-27-0, 186, 3 TD).
RECEIVING- La Porte (Parkes 1-28), Crown Point (Uran 7-72, TD, O'Toole 2-46, Cazy 5-39, TD, Lira 1-14, Meeks 1-9, TD, Walters 1-6).
Records- La Porte 1-6, 1-4 DAC, Crown Point 4-3, 3-2 DAC.
