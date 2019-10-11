Michigan City 7, La Porte 3

SCORING BY QUARTERS

Michigan City`0`7`0`0`—`7

La Porte`3`0`0`0`—`3

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

First Quarter

LP — Robles 32 FG, 2:55.

Second Quarter

MC — Bradford 32 run (Stevenson kick), 8:38.

Third Quarter

No scoring

Fourth Quarter

No scoring

TEAM STATS

`MC`LP

First downs`8`5

Total yards`195`132

Rushes-Yards`40-177`37-112

Passing Yards`18`20

C-A-I`4-11-1`1-7-2

Punts-avg.`8-34.8`6-33.2

Sacks by-Yards Lost`2-17`0-0

Fumbles-Lost`2-1`3-1

Penalties-Yards`7-70`6-60

Time of Possession`26:07`21:53

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING- Michigan City (Flemings 23-70, Bradford 6-60, TD, G.Laurent 9-43, K.Jones 2-4), La Porte (Bergquist 12-85, Parkes 9-22, Ruiz 10-21, Forker 2-(-3), Kiner 4-(-13)).

PASSING- Michigan City (G.Laurent 4-11-1, 18), La Porte (Bergquist 0-1-1, McGuire 0-2-1, Kiner 1-4-0, 20).

RECEIVING- Michigan City (Garrett, Jr. 3-13, K.Jones 1-5), La Porte (Forker 1-20).

Records- Michigan City 4-4, 3-3 DAC; La Porte 1-7, 1-5 DAC.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.