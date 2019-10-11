Michigan City 7, La Porte 3
SCORING BY QUARTERS
Michigan City`0`7`0`0`—`7
La Porte`3`0`0`0`—`3
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
First Quarter
LP — Robles 32 FG, 2:55.
Second Quarter
MC — Bradford 32 run (Stevenson kick), 8:38.
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
TEAM STATS
`MC`LP
First downs`8`5
Total yards`195`132
Rushes-Yards`40-177`37-112
Passing Yards`18`20
C-A-I`4-11-1`1-7-2
Punts-avg.`8-34.8`6-33.2
Sacks by-Yards Lost`2-17`0-0
Fumbles-Lost`2-1`3-1
Penalties-Yards`7-70`6-60
Time of Possession`26:07`21:53
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING- Michigan City (Flemings 23-70, Bradford 6-60, TD, G.Laurent 9-43, K.Jones 2-4), La Porte (Bergquist 12-85, Parkes 9-22, Ruiz 10-21, Forker 2-(-3), Kiner 4-(-13)).
PASSING- Michigan City (G.Laurent 4-11-1, 18), La Porte (Bergquist 0-1-1, McGuire 0-2-1, Kiner 1-4-0, 20).
RECEIVING- Michigan City (Garrett, Jr. 3-13, K.Jones 1-5), La Porte (Forker 1-20).
Records- Michigan City 4-4, 3-3 DAC; La Porte 1-7, 1-5 DAC.
