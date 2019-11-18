Class 4A Regional
Hobart 36, New Prairie 7
AT HOBART
New Prairie`7`0`0`0`—`7
Hobart`14`10`9`3`—`36
First Quarter
H — Riley Johnston 61 run (Matthew Hylek kick), 11:37
NP — Wyatt Kmiecik 34 pass from Chase Ketterer (Nolan Szymanski kick), 5:51
H — Tyler Schultz 35 pass from Johnston (Hylek kick), 2:55
Second Quarter
H — Matthew Benton 11 fumble return (Hylek kick), 11:44
H — Hylek 35 FG, 6:22
Third Quarter
H — Safety, Ketterer intentional grounding in end zone, 8:44
H — DJ Lipke 5 run (Hylek kick), 3:46
Fourth Quarter
H — Hylek 26 FG, 7:20
TEAM STATISTICS
NP`H
First Downs`12`13
Rushes-Yards`45-203`36-336
Passing`3-11-3`1-5-0
Passing Yards`59`35
Total Yards`262`371
Penalties-Yards`9-77`7-55
Fumbles-Lost`2-1`0-0
Punts-Avg.`3-32.3`3-26.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing -- New Prairie, Ketterer 23-154, Chris Mays 15-41, Kmiecik 5-6, Ian Skornog 2-2; Hobart, Lipke 19-205, Johnston 10-107, Schultz 7-24.
Passing -- New Prairie, Ketterer 3-11-3, 59; Hobart, Johnston, 1-5-0, 35.
Receiving -- New Prairie, Kmiecik 2-53, Skornog 1-6; Hobart, Schultz 1-35.
Records: New Prairie 11-2; Hobart 11-2.
