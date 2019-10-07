Friday Football Recap: S.C.

Summary: South Central took a 10-7 lead in the third quarter on an Andrew Karsten field goal but River Forest (4-3, 2-1) answered with two scored and kept the Satellites (1-6, 1-2) off the board in a 20-10 Greater South Shore Conference win.
Turning points: RF put the game out of reach after Ayden Hernandez put up back-to-back first downs, and scored an 18-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. SC also failed to score following a 67-yard kickoff return by Evan Walters to the Ingots 4.
SC Player of the Game (Offense and Defense): Zack Christy. Christy was S.C. leading rusher (58 yards) and receiver (69 yards) and scored its only TD on a 17-yard pass from Brady Glisic. Christy also came up with a huge second-half interception to give the Satellites new life in a close game.
Stats of the game: The teams were evenly-matched with nine first downs apiece, 85 yards of penalties from SC and 95 from RF, 109 yards receiving from RF and 105 from SC, and 141 rushing yards from SC and 126 from RF.
Quoteable: “When we gave them a little, they were able to take off,” said Satellites head coach Buzz Schoff. “We moved the ball on offense and special teams, but we just can’t take sacks on 2nd and 3, or allow them to convert on 4th and 3, and that’s what happened.”
“It was a tough pill to swallow, losing like this on senior night,” Zack Christy said.
Look ahead: South Central plays winless Bishop Noll on the road Friday in a good spot to claim its second win.
