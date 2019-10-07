Summary
Despite racing out to a 7-0 lead a little over three minutes into Friday's game at Crown Point, La Porte was unable to sustain that robust beginning, nor a 10-7 cushion early in the second period, as the Bulldogs' defense stymied it after the break, holding it scoreless on their way to a 21-10 win.
Slicers' offensive player of the game: Jayden Parkes
The sophomore running back had braces put on his teeth a week ago Monday was on a liquid only diet until Thursday. "It was super hard,” Parkes said. “I got dizzy at times. I was dehydrated." Nevertheless, Parkes delivered at the outset, breaking loose down the right sideline for a 69-yard touchdown run to put his squad ahead seven at the outset. He easily paced all rushers in the game, racking up 110 yards on 11 carries with a stellar 10-yards-per-carry average.
Slicers' defensive player of the game: Matt Neff
All night, Neff anchored the defensive line, which limited CP's rushing to a respectable 104 yards and forced the Bulldogs to punt the same number of times as La Porte (four). On the last play of the third, Neff was part of several tacklers on a tackle for loss, which was key at the time. A few plays later, Crown Point was forced to punt and the Slicers got the ball back trailing by just four early in the fourth. “Matt's always effective,” LP coach Jeremy Lowery said. “Matt's a high-energy kid and he plays hard and he plays with a ton of effort. We love him to death.”
Stat of the game: Passing yards, Crown Point 186-La Porte 28.
While the Slicers are normally going to be on the short end here, the disparity in rushing yards (La Porte 218-Crown Point 104) wasn't nearly as big. The Bulldogs' pass attack gave the visitors issues all night.
Turning point: Only second-half score.
Following a scoreless third to keep it 14-10 CP, the Bulldogs seized control midway through the fourth, as quarterback Will Pettit connected with Ben Uran on a 15-yard touchdown pass. That pushed the margin to 11 with 5:52 left. Pettit rolled right and bought some time after he was under pressure, then found Uran open in the right side of the end zone. "Their quarterback did a great job," Lowery said. "That was kind of the nail in the coffin."
Quotable:
Lowery on Parkes' 69-yard TD jaunt: “It was well blocked,” he said. “Jayden's got some special talents. He's a sophomore for us, along with many other sophomores that we're rolling out on the field. We're very excited about him and very excited about what the future holds with him. He got to show some of his talents on that run.” Parkes on powering through his adversity due to his teammates: "They've always got my back, always,” he said. “We're a brotherhood. We're all brothers. We all love each other.”
Look ahead: Michigan City at La Porte, 7 p.m. Friday.
The Slicers (1-6, 1-4 Duneland Conference) host rival Michigan City (3-4, 2-3), which has dominated the last three meetings. La Porte has been playing its best ball of the season the last three weeks, including its first win in Week 5 against Lake Central, though, it did have some deficiencies against the Bulldogs (4-3, 3-2 DAC). “You already said it, 'Michigan City,'" Lowery said. "If we can't get up for that, we can't get up for anything. Our kids will be ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.