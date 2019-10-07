Summary
New Prairie sophomore offensive lineman Adam Borror scored on a 5-yard run with 45 seconds left to lift the Cougars to a dramatic 21-17 Northern Indiana Conference win over Penn on Friday at a packed Amzie Miller Field.
"We practiced that play this season, but I never imagined it would happen this game, at that time," Borror said. "I was sitting there after they called the play and I was like, 'I've got to do this one for the seniors.' My brother's a senior, so I had the mindset that I had to punch it in. I had to get the job done. Then once I scored, man, I felt like I was on cloud nine for a minute. It was crazy."
Cougars offensive player of the game -- Chase Ketterer
Ketterer ran 38 times for 165 yards and a touchdown.
Cougars defensive player of the game — Brandon Kasinger
In the first half, Penn had multiple drives deep into the Cougars territory, threatening to tie the game up at 7.
Both times, Kasinger shot through the Kingsmen offensive line to blow up both plays, thwarting a pair of Penn drives that progressed into the red zone.
"Credit to our defense," Ketterer said. "They were getting it done all night when our offense really couldn't get much done — especially in the first half. We wouldn't have been in the game if it wasn't for them."
Stat of the game — Ian Skornog, 1-1 passing, 41 yards, TD
With New Prairie down three points in the second half, Ketterer took a shotgun snap and fired off a pass slightly behind him and to his right to Skornog. Instead of running ahead like most people expected, he dropped back for a pass. Skornog chucked one high and deep down the right side of the field to Kmiecik, who ripped the ball from the cornerback's hands and forced his way into the end zone for six points on an exhilarating trick play, giving the Cougars the lead.
Key plays
Prior to Borror's game-winning touchdown, New Prairie faced a pair of fourth-and-short situations. Ketterer's number was called for both plays and the Cougars' captain powerfully rushed past the chains for first downs both times, keeping the drive alive.
Odds and Ends
New Prairie is the first team other than Mishawaka to beat Penn in the NIC since 1985.
Quoteable
Associate head coach Bill Gumm: "I'm not gonna lie, I definitely shed a tear or two there. I'm so happy for our kids. They work so hard every day, and they deserve every bit of this. We really proved a lot tonight. We proved we belong at the top and that from now on, New Prairie has to be taken very seriously."
Ketterer: "This was the craziest, most intense game I've ever been a part of. It's something I'm going to remember for the rest of my life."
Ketterer: "(Borror) gave me one of the hardest headbumps I've ever had after he scored," Ketterer said. "He was hyped up, man. I loved it."
