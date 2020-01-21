MICHIGAN CITY — On most teams, the pecking order is pretty simple, starting at the top of the chain and working its way down.
The dynamic is considerably different on Michigan City’s gymnastics team, where freshman Makalinn Jenks’ extensive background on a roster filled with newbies makes her a veteran voice in her first year of high school.
“The oldest (girls) are like the least experienced,” Jenks said. “I can help support them, teach them what I’ve went through. They’re asking me questions, how did you do this, how did you do that? They’re really fast learners. It’s pretty cool to get new friends as a freshman. You don’t usually expect to have as many friends. Freshmen and seniors don’t really talk. But they’re always here for me. It’s a good, supporting cast.”
A member of Platinum Excel, the equivalent of Level 6/7 in club, Jenks started gymnastics when she was 5. Two years ahead of her in the room was Kylie Harrison, someone Jenks looked up to who also grew up in the sport. Harrison stepped away from the sport after the middle school season in eighth grade, not due to burnout but for other reasons.
“I ride horses as well,” Harrison said. “We have two and we’re getting another one. I show them in 4H at the county fair. Both (activities) are very expensive, but (horses) are more of a lifelong commitment.”
After two years away, she returned this season as a junior for her first year of high school gymnastics.
“I’m definitely glad to be back,” Harrison said. “A lot of my skills are coming back. Some I have to work harder to get, especially on bars and stuff. I just want to keep working on my skills, try to get them up more, lift my teammates up, get them to do better. I’m super proud of all of them. Some have never done gymnastics before. The way they went out and competed the first meet, it was phenomenal. This is definitely the best team I’ve ever been on. We’re all super positive, cheering on each other.”
City has a large group of seniors, but Krista Bendix is the only one who has been in the gym before. She was already bouncing around in a leotard as a pre-schooler, continuing in gymnastics until middle school when she broke her wrist.
“I was scared to come back,” Bendix said.
Also a cheerleader, Bendix came back to the sport last season, and is enjoying being part of a room where the tone, given the team’s inexperience, is more low-key.
“Last year, we had roughly six girls who competed,” Bendix said. “The team is mostly seniors who never tried it and came in this year. There are a lot more people willing to take the step to try the sport. I hope to see more people try it, not say, no, I don’t want to do it. It’s a different sport that people need to experience and not just knock it. Even though we’re a smaller team and will probably lose, it doesn’t really affect anybody. We hardly even think about the score. It’s all about really having fun, loving what I’m doing, being supportive of everybody. I think we’re all that way.”
Wolves coach Ashley Koza appreciates having Bendix’s older presence and Harrison’s positive energy on a team with such a large learning curve.
“We lost a few to other sports, which is understandable,” Koza said. “It’s hard to go on with gymnastics, it’s hard to get college scholarships. That changes things for some kids, too. (Bendix) didn’t hesitate to take over the leadership position. She knows what it takes. She’s been in it, she has the confidence. (Harrison)’s been making incredible progress. She has such a bubbly personality, no matter what. She’s always positive, which makes her a really big role model for a lot of the other girls. She’s incredibly encouraging to teammates. You tell her to work on anything, she just goes and does it. There’s never any backlash.”
The bar is higher for Jenks as a freshman. Also a softball player, she may have to eventually choose between the sports based on her potential for advancement.
“I’m always busy,” Jenks said. “I’m thinking about it. I’ll have to make a big decision my junior, senior year. Bars is my weakest point. I’m trying to get better on there. Floor is my best. Maybe I can get to state. That’s Ashley’s goal for me, too, by senior year. I have plenty of time. I’ll just try what I can and if I don’t do it, I’ll go back and try again. Improvement, improvement.”
Koza is optimistic about Jenks’ prospects.
“As a freshman, she’s battling through a lot of mental blocks. She’s so young, she doesn’t have the experience yet,” Koza said. “My main goal for her is to work on her mental strength, getting experience. She’s an incredibly hard worker.”
While this will be Bendix’s last competitive season, she won’t be a stranger to Platinum in the future.
“I’ve worked here in the summer,” she said. “I’ll always be here. Regardless, I’ll still be attached to the gym. I mostly do little kids classes, start from the beginning, the 3-, 4-year olds, doing forward rolls, help shape them so they can become like me.”
