Four La Porte County players have been named to the All-Porter County Conference Boys Basketball Team this week.
LaCrosse’s Ben Garwood, Westville’s Jace Woods and South Central’s Brendan Carr and Zack Christy were chosen to the 12-player team.
Updated: March 27, 2020 @ 3:51 am
