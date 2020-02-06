Dick Hostetler was one of six people inducted into La Porte High School’s Norm Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday night, from left: Denny Mantick, Mark Manering, Elena Lancioni, Rock Hostetler, son of the late Dick Hostetler, Greg Fruth and Eddie Dubbs.
La PORTE — In the entire history of Slicers football, Dick Hostetler ranks near the top of the list as one of its best players, if not at the top.
"In football, he was pretty special," Hostetler's son, Rock, said. "And then, I met a couple of guys here who said there were some good athletes, but they said, 'Your dad was probably the best they'd ever seen.' That means a lot. And they've had some pretty incredible athletes here at La Porte. So to hear that, it's pretty neat."
