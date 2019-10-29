Forging his own path

La PORTE — Traditionally, La Porte's football program has been built around a potent rush attack.
Fundamental to that plan are sturdy offensive linemen who can execute the team's objectives. It's part of the reason why the Slicers have had 'O' linemen like Nate Warnock, Jake Thode and Brandon Seibert in recent seasons.
Senior center Alex Lewis fits the bill perfectly and is following in their footsteps.
“I've looked up to Nate to Jake to Brandon,” Lewis said. “I've always just wanted to be like them. Go somewhere successful and be the best I can always be.”
Those three previous offensive linemen flourished in high school and two of them continued their football careers in college. Warnock, Thode and Seibert were all Indiana All-Stars.
Warnock attended Kent State, where he was named in the preseason to the 2019 Rimington Trophy Watch List, awarded annually to the most exceptional center in Division I college football. Thode went on to play at NAIA power Marian.
Lewis, meanwhile, appears to be heading in the same direction, while at the same time striving to make a name for himself.
“Alex is a big kid who moves well, and sometimes, that's really hard to find, a kid who has both qualities,” La Porte coach Jeremy Lowery said. “He's over 300 pounds. And a lot of times you get a kid that big and they don't move that well, but Alex moves really well. He's a student of the game. He's a smart football player, always know his assignments, knows all our calls. You put all that stuff together and you get a really good football player.”
Lewis has played a pivotal part in an offense which is averaging nearly 173 yards rushing per game.
He understands he needs to be a leader, given the fact he's a senior and the center.
“I try to be more of a leader by example,” Lewis said. “I'm not very vocal with things, but I'll do what I need to do and I'll do it to the best of my ability.”
Lewis and the Slicers (2-7) travel to Michigan City (4-5) in a Class 5A sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
La Porte is coming off a 20-14 home win over Portage on Oct. 18, a game where it finished with 184 yards rushing.
Lowery didn't downplay having a reliable rush attack heading into the postseason.
“There's two things in football that always stay constant that you can take anywhere,” Lowery said. “You can take it in the bad weather. You can take it on the road. You can take it anywhere. A good defense and a running game, that travels with you everywhere. So it's really hard to put a value on that.”
In the classroom, Lewis is a solid student, too.
He carries a 3.5 grade point average and takes Honors Trigonometry and Honors Precalculus, in addition to dual credit engineering classes.
"I try to put school before football," Lewis said. "So I go home and do my homework, then I'll study film and everything."
Plus, Lewis is a thrower in track and also is a liftman in cheerleading.
After he graduates high school next spring, Lewis said he wants to continue his football career in college.
He's currently looking at Trine, Rose-Hulman and Wisconsin Platteville, but Lewis added he plans to apply to more schools.
First and foremost, however, Lewis and La Porte kind of have a big game Friday.
The winner of this matchup plays the Munster/Valparaiso winner in the Class 5A Sectional 9 final next Friday night.
Lewis and La Porte are aiming to avenge a 7-3 regular-season loss to City on Oct. 11 at Kiwanis Field.
"Everybody in the locker room is like, 'We've got to get them, we've got to get them. This isn't happening again,'" Lewis said. "It's all or nothing."
Class 5A Sectional 9
Semifinals
Friday
La Porte (2-7) at Michigan City (4-5), 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.