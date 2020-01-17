LACROSSE — Donning their white- and green-striped warm-up pants, the La Crosse girls basketball players lined up side by side, roses in hand, 20 minutes prior to their game against River Forest on Jan. 7.
Their pink game-shorts peeked through the sides of their button-up warm-up pants, giving those in attendance a clue that this wasn’t an ordinary game. On top of their jerseys, the girls complemented the hot-pink shorts with light gray t-shirts sporting a pink ribbon in the center. That night was more than just a late-season matchup with the Ingots; it was the Tigers’ Coaches vs. Cancer Night.
Each player honored a love one that battled or is currently battling a form of cancer. After their name and their honorees’ names were announced by the public address announcer, the girls handed a rose to someone in the stands and gave them a warm embrace; a nice way to honor someone they each care for. At the conclusion of all the players’ gestures, they jogged over to the stairway on the right side of the stands and made their way up, one by one, to recognize the same woman: Rhonda Walker — Tigers junior Rain Walker’s mother.
Every girl and coach went up to Rhonda and gave her a long, emotional hug. There wasn’t a dry eye in the group after each of their moments honoring her, as they all needed to console one another on the court afterward.
As LaCrosse coach Chris McGowen pulled away from Rhonda, she confidently told him, “I’m gonna beat this thing.” It’s a mindset she’s had in her past and current battle with breast cancer — one that helped her stay cancer-free for nearly five years.
“They told me if I could make it five years, that the percentage of it coming back would lessen,” Rhonda said. “Lo and behold, after four-and-a-half years, it comes back.”
Rain Walker has been an active member of Future Farmers of America and 4H for some time. In July 2018, she was showing livestock — cattle, pigs, sheep, poultry — at the LaPorte County Fair.
As Rhonda started walking to the showroom to watch Rain show her cattle, she got a phone call. The cancer was back. She was told she had five years to live.
Rhonda immediately let her parents and brother know, but insisted they not say anything to Rain. At least not yet, not during the show that Rain worked so hard for all year.
Afterward, Rhonda took aside Rain and her best friend, Josie — someone the Walkers consider family. Once she broke the news, the two were inconsolable. But the fighter she is, Rhonda let them know she wouldn’t back down. She didn’t the first time, and she sure as heck wasn’t going to the second go-around.
“Forget the five years,” she told them. “I’m staying here. I’m positive, my numbers are good, everything’s going well. I’ve got this.”
It’s amazing what tragedy can do to a family. Before Rhonda’s second diagnosis, the Walkers weren’t a tight-knit group. In fact it was rare for any of them to have a quality conversation with one another. But through coping with Rhonda’s breast cancer together, the Walker family grew closer than it had been for quite some time.
“We weren’t a very close-knit family before,” Rain said. “We realized after (my mom was diagnosed again) how silly we were not to be close with each other. We do a lot of things together now and we try to keep each other positive. Dealing with this collectively becomes a lot easier when your family is closer.”
While she’s mainly referring to those in the family aside from her and her mother, the two still became closer through this. They now express their love for each other far more often than before.
Thinking about the bigger picture helps Rhonda be a more relaxed mother, one that Rain certainly appreciates as opposed to the opposite. It works the other way as well. Rain doesn’t take her mother, or anything, for granted, strengthening their relationship over the past couple years.
“I don’t let things bother me,” Rhonda said. “Things that would normally (tick) me off, especially with Rain as a teenager, normally I would be blowing up on her. But I just tone it down. (She) and I have a really good relationship. It’s constantly, ‘I love you, I love you,’ every time we see each other. (She) and I have always been really close, but we’re even closer now.”
With that closeness and how small of a community LaCrosse is, Rain’s teammates and classmates wanted to do anything they could to support her family. Senior point guard Mya Morrow approached Rain last year shortly after Rhonda’s diagnosis, asking if the team could play a game in honor of her.
“My mom tries to come to every game,” Rain said. “She’s one of our biggest supporters. The team thought it would be a good idea to have us support her since she supports us so well.”
The inaugural Coaches vs. Cancer night was an especially emotional time for the Walkers and everyone else involved, but Rain knew it was coming. She had no idea they were doing it again this year, and neither did her mother.
Luckily, Rhonda goes to every game, so getting her to go hasn’t been an issue either time. But Rain and the team knew Rhonda wouldn’t want it to be all about her. Each girl honors someone different because of that, even though the event is made possible because of her.
Still, knowing the pregame ceremony is in honor of her makes Rhonda emotional. From cooking meals to paying for Rain’s basketball equipment and fees this year, the overwhelming support the LaCrosse community has given the Walkers helps Rhonda stay positive even in the bleakest of times.
“It means the world to have the community there for me,” Rhonda said. “It’s what keeps me going, keeps me motivated, keeps me positive. I love the girls. They’re amazing, all of them. They’re always asking how I’m doing, how things are going. It’s just amazing. I can’t really describe it. It’s unreal. The love and support they give me is one of the things that keeps me going.”
Through the support from the community and her confident, fighting mindset, she does things most people in her position can’t do. In addition to the games, Rhonda helps Rain with her livestock, and goes on long walks with her friends. It doesn’t matter if she’s feeling sick or even has operations or treatments earlier in the day; she makes sure to do as much as she can with however long she has left.
“You can’t stay down; you can’t do that,” Rhonda said. “I allow myself a 15-minute meltdown every once in awhile, and that’s it, because I wanna stay positive. It’s God’s plan. He’s doing this for some reason. We never know the reasons, you know? I just stay positive, focus on my future. And I’m doing all kinds of things that I normally wouldn’t do. I go to concerts, I had a friend that took me on a cruise over in Spain, kind of going on these once-in-a-lifetime chances.”
While concerts and trips overseas are certainly things Rhonda and her friends will remember for the rest of their lives, she only had to travel 25 minutes northwest to get a permanent reminder of someone she loves more than anyone.
On Christmas morning, Rain peeled open an envelope her mother handed her. Inside was what seemed to be an ordinary Christmas card. But as she opened it, she found an appointment card for Umbrella Tattoo in Valparaiso.
Rain and Rhonda had talked about getting a matching tattoo for years now, but they agreed it couldn’t happen until Rain turned 18. With Rhonda’s sickness and newfound spontaneity, she figured there was no better time than the present to get inked.
“I can’t guarantee I’m gonna be here when she’s 18,” Rhonda said. “So we got it just after Christmas. She opened it, I had the appointment card in a Christmas card for her and she freaked out. She was so excited.”
Now, on the outside of their feet, are a dragonfly and the quote, “You are My Sunshine.” Rhonda used to sing the melody to Rain when she was an infant and it’s been a symbol of their love for each other ever since.
Now, no matter what happens, Rain and Rhonda will be with one another. It may just be a small tattoo that’s rarely visible, but as long as the two of them know it’s always there, that’s all that matters. And as long as the two of them know each other will always be there, that, too, is all that matters.
