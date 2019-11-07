Zack Eldridge
Last week's/overall record: 7-1/59-26
This week's picks:
Valparaiso 28, La Porte 10
New Prairie 35, Plymouth 28
Merrillville 31, Crown Point 27
Elkhart Central 27, Mishawaka 22
Hobart 34, Lowell 14
Notre Dame 37, Duke 13
Purdue 20, Northwestern 14
Georgia 31, Missouri 17
Bears 23, Lions 16
Colts 29, Dolphins 12
Jim Peters
Last week's/overall record: 6-2/58-20
This week's picks:
Valparaiso 35, La Porte 14
New Prairie 41, Plymouth 27
Merrillville 27, Crown Point 24
Mishawaka 24, Elkhart Central 20
Hobart 42, Lowell 13
Notre Dame 38, Duke 17
Purdue 19, Northwestern 16
Georgia 34, Missouri 21
Lions 23, Bears 19
Colts 28, Dolphins 23
Jack Parodi
Last week's/overall record: 6-2/53-27
This week's picks:
Valparaiso 35, La Porte 14
New Prairie 35, Plymouth 28
Merrillville 27, Crown Point 21
Elkhart Central 28, Mishawaka 24
Hobart 42, Lowell 20
Notre Dame 27, Duke 14
Purdue 20, Northwestern 3
Georgia 38, Missouri 17
Lions 23, Bears 13
Colts 31, Dolphins 14
