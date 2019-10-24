Zack Eldridge
Last week's/overall record: 6-3/49-20
This week's picks:
New Prairie 45, South Bend Riley 7
South Central 22, West Central 21
Notre Dame 31, Michigan 21
Purdue 26, Illinois 17
Nebraska 29, Indiana 20
Missouri 33, Kentucky 14
Bears 22, Chargers 17
Colts 30, Broncos 17
Jim Peters
Last week's/overall record: 4-5/46-16
This week's picks:
New Prairie 49, South Bend Riley 12
South Central 42, West Central 26
Michigan 23, Notre Dame 21
Purdue 31, Illinois 27
Nebraska 38, Indiana 30
Kentucky 30, Missouri 24
Chargers 24, Bears 19
Colts 34, Broncos 20
Jack Parodi
Last week's/overall record: 3-6/42-22
This week's picks:
New Prairie 48, South Bend Riley 21
South Central 21, West Central 14
Michigan 24, Notre Dame 20
Purdue 27, Illinois 17
Indiana 30, Nebraska 17
Missouri 34, Kentucky 20
Bears 17, Chargers 14
Colts 27, Broncos 10
