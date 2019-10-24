Zack Eldridge

Last week's/overall record: 6-3/49-20

This week's picks:

New Prairie 45, South Bend Riley 7

South Central 22, West Central 21

Notre Dame 31, Michigan 21

Purdue 26, Illinois 17

Nebraska 29, Indiana 20

Missouri 33, Kentucky 14

Bears 22, Chargers 17

Colts 30, Broncos 17

Jim Peters

Last week's/overall record: 4-5/46-16

This week's picks:

New Prairie 49, South Bend Riley 12

South Central 42, West Central 26

Michigan 23, Notre Dame 21

Purdue 31, Illinois 27

Nebraska 38, Indiana 30

Kentucky 30, Missouri 24

Chargers 24, Bears 19

Colts 34, Broncos 20

Jack Parodi

Last week's/overall record: 3-6/42-22

This week's picks:

New Prairie 48, South Bend Riley 21

South Central 21, West Central 14

Michigan 24, Notre Dame 20

Purdue 27, Illinois 17

Indiana 30, Nebraska 17

Missouri 34, Kentucky 20

Bears 17, Chargers 14

Colts 27, Broncos 10

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.