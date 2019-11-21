Zack Eldridge

Last week's/overall record: 6-3/73-31

This week's picks:

Carmel 27, Merrillville 17

Valparaiso 17, Fort Wayne Dwenger 14

East Noble 24, Hobart 10

Eastbrook 34, Andrean 21 

Notre Dame 31, Boston College 17

Michigan 30, Indiana 24

Wisconsin 32, Purdue 13

Missouri 25, Tennessee 20

Bears 17, Giants 13

 

Jim Peters

Last week's/overall record: 8-1/74-23

This week's picks:

Merrillville 27, Carmel 24

Valparaiso 28, Fort Wayne Dwenger 17

Hobart 17, East Noble 14

Andrean 34, Eastbrook 28

Notre Dame 30, Boston College 20

Michigan 38, Indiana 27

Wisconsin 42, Purdue 21

Tennessee 24, Missouri 23

Bears 20, Giants 16

 

Jack Parodi

Last week's/overall record: 7-2/67-32

This week's picks:

Merrillville 21, Carmel 17

Valparaiso 24, Fort Wayne Dwenger 20

East Noble 31, Hobart 21 

Eastbrook 35, Andrean 17

Notre Dame 34, Boston College 14

Indiana 27, Michigan 23

Wisconsin 48, Purdue 10

Missouri 24, Tennessee 21

Bears 20, Giants 16 

