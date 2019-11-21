Zack Eldridge
Last week's/overall record: 6-3/73-31
This week's picks:
Carmel 27, Merrillville 17
Valparaiso 17, Fort Wayne Dwenger 14
East Noble 24, Hobart 10
Eastbrook 34, Andrean 21
Notre Dame 31, Boston College 17
Michigan 30, Indiana 24
Wisconsin 32, Purdue 13
Missouri 25, Tennessee 20
Bears 17, Giants 13
Jim Peters
Last week's/overall record: 8-1/74-23
This week's picks:
Merrillville 27, Carmel 24
Valparaiso 28, Fort Wayne Dwenger 17
Hobart 17, East Noble 14
Andrean 34, Eastbrook 28
Notre Dame 30, Boston College 20
Michigan 38, Indiana 27
Wisconsin 42, Purdue 21
Tennessee 24, Missouri 23
Bears 20, Giants 16
Jack Parodi
Last week's/overall record: 7-2/67-32
This week's picks:
Merrillville 21, Carmel 17
Valparaiso 24, Fort Wayne Dwenger 20
East Noble 31, Hobart 21
Eastbrook 35, Andrean 17
Notre Dame 34, Boston College 14
Indiana 27, Michigan 23
Wisconsin 48, Purdue 10
Missouri 24, Tennessee 21
Bears 20, Giants 16
