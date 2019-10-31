Zack Eldridge

Last week's/overall record: 3-5/52-25

This week's picks:

La Porte 15, Michigan City 14

New Prairie 24, Culver Academies 21

Culver 42, South Central 21

Notre Dame 31, Virginia Tech 20

Purdue 27, Nebraska 24

Indiana 33, Northwestern 14

Eagles 27, Bears 13

Colts 26, Steelers 22

Jim Peters

Last week's/overall record: 6-2/52-18

This week's picks:

Michigan City 22, La Porte 13

New Prairie 27, Culver Academies 20

Culver 34, South Central 22

Notre Dame 30, Virginia Tech 17

Nebraska 28, Purdue 24

Indiana 31, Northwestern 21

Eagles 23, Bears 14

Steelers 24, Colts 23

Jack Parodi

Last week's/overall record: 5-3/47-25

This week's picks:

La Porte 26, Michigan City 19

New Prairie 28, Culver Academies 21

Culver 35, South Central 21

Notre Dame 37, Virginia Tech 20

Nebraska 24, Purdue 14

Indiana 27, Northwestern 17

Eagles 20, Bears 10

Colts 31, Steelers 20

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.