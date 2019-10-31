Zack Eldridge
Last week's/overall record: 3-5/52-25
This week's picks:
La Porte 15, Michigan City 14
New Prairie 24, Culver Academies 21
Culver 42, South Central 21
Notre Dame 31, Virginia Tech 20
Purdue 27, Nebraska 24
Indiana 33, Northwestern 14
Eagles 27, Bears 13
Colts 26, Steelers 22
Jim Peters
Last week's/overall record: 6-2/52-18
This week's picks:
Michigan City 22, La Porte 13
New Prairie 27, Culver Academies 20
Culver 34, South Central 22
Notre Dame 30, Virginia Tech 17
Nebraska 28, Purdue 24
Indiana 31, Northwestern 21
Eagles 23, Bears 14
Steelers 24, Colts 23
Jack Parodi
Last week's/overall record: 5-3/47-25
This week's picks:
La Porte 26, Michigan City 19
New Prairie 28, Culver Academies 21
Culver 35, South Central 21
Notre Dame 37, Virginia Tech 20
Nebraska 24, Purdue 14
Indiana 27, Northwestern 17
Eagles 20, Bears 10
Colts 31, Steelers 20
