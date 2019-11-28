Zack Eldridge

Last week's/overall record: 8-1/81-32

This week's picks:

Class A State Finals

Lafayette Central Catholic 27, Indianapolis Lutheran 24

Class 3A State Finals

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 33, Heritage Hills 28

Class 5A State Finals

New Palestine 24, Valparaiso 10  

Class 2A State Finals

Western Boone 24, Eastbrook 17

Class 4A State Finals

East Noble 29, Evansville Memorial 28

Class 6A State Finals

Carmel 30, Center Grove 14

Notre Dame 33, Stanford 17

Indiana 31, Purdue 28

Missouri 28, Arkansas 9

Colts 24, Titans 16

Jim Peters

Last week's/overall record: 6-3/80-26

This week's picks:

Class A State Finals

Indianapolis Lutheran 35, Lafayette Central Catholic 27

Class 3A State Finals

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 42, Heritage Hills 28

Class 5A State Finals

New Palestine 31, Valparaiso 10 

Class 2A State Finals

Western Boone 21, Eastbrook 20

Class 4A State Finals

Evansville Memorial 28, East Noble 24

Class 6A State Finals

Center Grove 20, Carmel 17

Notre Dame 42, Stanford 14

Purdue 38, Indiana 35

Missouri 41, Arkansas 13

Colts 23, Titans 21

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.