Zack Eldridge
Last week's/overall record: 8-1/81-32
This week's picks:
Class A State Finals
Lafayette Central Catholic 27, Indianapolis Lutheran 24
Class 3A State Finals
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 33, Heritage Hills 28
Class 5A State Finals
New Palestine 24, Valparaiso 10
Class 2A State Finals
Western Boone 24, Eastbrook 17
Class 4A State Finals
East Noble 29, Evansville Memorial 28
Class 6A State Finals
Carmel 30, Center Grove 14
Notre Dame 33, Stanford 17
Indiana 31, Purdue 28
Missouri 28, Arkansas 9
Colts 24, Titans 16
Jim Peters
Last week's/overall record: 6-3/80-26
This week's picks:
Class A State Finals
Indianapolis Lutheran 35, Lafayette Central Catholic 27
Class 3A State Finals
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 42, Heritage Hills 28
Class 5A State Finals
New Palestine 31, Valparaiso 10
Class 2A State Finals
Western Boone 21, Eastbrook 20
Class 4A State Finals
Evansville Memorial 28, East Noble 24
Class 6A State Finals
Center Grove 20, Carmel 17
Notre Dame 42, Stanford 14
Purdue 38, Indiana 35
Missouri 41, Arkansas 13
Colts 23, Titans 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.