Culver (0-1) at South Central (0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Last week: North Judson 26, Culver 24; Triton 26, South Central 24
Last year: South Central 35, Culver 32
Players to watch: SOUTH CENTRAL — QB Brady Glisic (12-29-2 passing, 135 yards, 2 TD, 12 carries, 46 yards); RB Jake Osburn (22 carries, 145 yards, TD, 5 catches, 47 yards); WR-DB Zack Christy (5 carries, 81 yards, 5 catches, 60 yards, 2 TD, 6 tackles), LB Matt Mulligan (8 tackles), DB Andrew Karsten (7 tackles), DL Logan Notaro (6 tackles, 2 for loss).
Outlook: Both teams lost close games by identical scores in their openers. "Culver is tough," SC coach Buzz Schoff said. "They run the T-offense and never stray from it. They put 11 in the box and come right at you. We have to put them in third-and-long situations and score every time we get the ball. They will eat clock and try to deceive you with the backfield action. We have to play disciplined, read our keys, and tackle better than we did last week. Offensively, we have to finish drives. We can't stall in the red zone like last week, and can't turn the ball over." No more than two scores have separated the teams in their last five meetings.
La Porte (0-1) at Penn (0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Last week: Valparaiso 34, Penn 14; New Prairie 48, La Porte 14
Last meeting: (Nov. 4, 2016) Penn 42, La Porte 21
Players to watch: PENN — QB Ron Powlus: (9-17 passing, 132 yds, TD), Kyle Riffel (22 carries, 69 yds, TD); WR Carson Mumaw (4 catches, 58 yards); LA PORTE — RB Collin Bergquist (3 carries, 19 yards; 96-yard kickoff return, TD), RB Jamaal Salary (4 carries, 19 yards), QB Robbie Kiner (2-4-0 passing, 62 yards, TD), TE Brady Bernth (2 catches, 62 yards, TD), LB Jaden Browder (7 tackles, TFL), LB Gavin Zolvinski (7 tackles, fumble caused), LB Zach Purnell (7 tackles).
Outlook: There's never a good time to play Penn, but the Slicers are likely to get an angry bunch of Kingsmen after a throttling at the hands of Valpo, which ran up 275 yards rushing on them. "Penn has a very talented team and they are very well-coached," Slicers coach Jeremy Lowery said. "Coach (Cory) Yeoman and his staff are the best around. Their kids love football and it shows in how hard they play the game. The success they have had there is because they do things the right way and they play the game the way it was meant to be played." Lowery's keys to victory: Limit self-inflicted mistakes; take care of the football; pursue and tackle well; defense must communicate effectively; O-Line must get off the ball and take great blocking angles; offensive skill players need to play great when the ball is not their hand; special teams need to play with special effort and attention to detail. "We just need to focus on our football team and the things we must do to improve," Lowery said. "We want our kids to line up, play hard and get better each and every snap. We want our kids to embrace the process we are going through and just simply strive to be their best. We need to look at every game right now as an opportunity to play, have fun, and get better. We have been given an opportunity to go play in what will be an incredible atmosphere Friday night. This will be a great experience for us and we look forward to the challenge." LP will still be without six pivotal players, who are going to miss the first two contests in addition to the first quarter of the third game.
South Bend Clay (0-1) at New Prairie (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Last week: New Prairie 48, La Porte 14; Mishawaka Marian 51, Clay 0
Last year: New Prairie 55, Clay 0
Players to watch: NEW PRAIRIE — QB Chase Ketterer (14 carries, 230 yards, 2 TD, 5-7-0 passing, 134 yards, 2 TD), RB Chris Mays (14 carries, 103 yards, 3 TD), RB-DB Taylor Adams (2 catches, 78 yards, 1 TFL), LB Brandon Kasinger (6 tackles, 2 TFL), LB Ben Fronk (5 tackles, 2 TFL), LB Jackson Hakes (5 tackles, fumble recovery).
Outlook: About all you need to know about this one is the Cougars have shut out the Colonials three years in a row and have outscored them 291-20 in a span of five games. Clay has lost 32 games in a row. This one has running clock written all over it. "It is easy to see that South Bend Clay has worked really hard at building their program up," NP associate head coach Bill Gumm said. "Their roster is larger then recent years. We will see a big defensive line that will pose us some problems with their speed and size. Offensively, they have some skilled athletes that will challenge our secondary. We must continue to improve on both sides of the ball."
Warsaw (1-0) at Michigan City (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Last week: Michigan City 60, Griffith 7; Warsaw 52, Huntington North 13
Last meeting: None
Players to watch: WARSAW — RB Juan Jaramillo (22 carries, 239 yards, 2 TD), QB Wyatt Amiss (11 carries, 93 yards, 2 TD), Parker Davenport (10 solo tackles, 4 for loss, sack). MICHIGAN CITY — RB Jonathon Flemings (10 carries, 88 yards, 4 TD), QB Michael Bradford (7 carries, 81 yards, TD; 6-11-2 passing, 51 yards, TD).
Outlook: Wishbone mastermind Bart Curtis, a former New Prairie and Mishawaka coach, bring his rising Tigers program to Ames Field for what will be one of the Wolves' stiffest tests of the regular season. In typical Curtis fashion, Warsaw rushed for 387 yards and completed one pass for 15 yards in its opener. "I think he will try and shorten the game with long methodical drives," MC coach Phil Mason said. Huntington North managed just 69 yards of offense on 52 plays. "They play hard, their offense executes very well, they have good team speed. They're disciplined on both sides," Mason said. "We can't make mistakes or turn the ball over."
Staff Picks
Zack Eldridge
Last week: 2-1
Michigan City 31, Warsaw 17
Penn 34, La Porte 10
New Prairie 51, South Bend Clay 12
South Central 22, Culver 20
Notre Dame 33, Louisville 17
Indiana 35, Ball State 21
Purdue 38, Nevada 13
Jack Parodi
Last week: 3-0
Michigan City 36, Warsaw 13
Penn 41, La Porte 6
New Prairie 58, South Bend Clay 0
South Central 24, Culver 20
Purdue 45, Nevada 31
Indiana 31, Ball State 17
Missouri 38, Wyoming 20
Notre Dame 41, Louisville 10
Jim Peters
Last week: 3-0
Michigan City 27, Warsaw 21
Penn 42, La Porte 14
New Prairie 65, South Bend Clay 0
South Central 34, Culver 32
Purdue 38, Nevada 28
Indiana 45, Ball State 34
Missouri 35, Wyoming 24
Notre Dame 41, Louisville 17
