Lake Central (2-2, 1-1 Duneland Athletic Conference) at La Porte (0-4, 0-2)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last week: Chesterton 29, La Porte 7; Crown Point 10, Lake Central 0
Last season: La Porte 28, Lake Central 13
Players to watch: La PORTE — RB Jeremiah Ruiz (41-184 rushing); QB Collin Bergquist (36-178 rushing; 239 kick return yards, 2 TDs); TE Brady Bernth (4-70 receiving, TD); LB Jaden Browder (16 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack); LB Gavin Zolvinski (22 tackles, 1 caused fumble); DB Zach Purnell (15 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL); DL Matt Neff (10 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 TFL); LB Justin Forker (9 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL).
LAKE CENTRAL — RB Sir Felix Garcia (73-460 rushing, 4 TDs); RB Max Creasbaum 34-201 rushing, 3 TDs; QB Mateo Cedano (31-63 passing, 357 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs); WR/SB Curtis Gills (8-115 receiving, TD); WR Dan Nykiel (5-61 receiving); FS Jarred Ivey (27 tackles, 1 sack); MLB Mel Hay (27 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 INT); FS/CB Caleb Griffin (27 tackles, 1 INT).
Outlook: With a good deal of adversity through the first four weeks, La Porte coach Jeremy Lowery has been preaching cohesion to his team and to believe their fellow teammates. “We're going to stick together through thick and thin,” Lowery said. “Obviously, we've had some tough times. But we've got to have trust in each other.” The Slicers dropped to 0-4 last Friday and have scuffled to score and to defend. They're averaging only 6.8 points per game, while allowing 36.3. Lake Central enters surrendering a mere 14.5 points a contest, but was shut out by Hammond Morton and Crown Point. "Defensively, they're aggressive," Lowery said. "They run a 3-5, similar to what we run. Their kids play hard. They tackle well. They pursue to the ball well. Offensively, they've got some talented players that can hurt you if you don't keep them bottled up and you don't tackle well and you don't pursue well." Lowery admitted his team is struggling with adjusting quickly in games in part because of the squad's learning curve, which put it behind the 8-ball a little bit. “Just keep working,” he said. “Keep doing what we've been doing as far as working on fundamentals, along with continuing to try to get a little bit deeper into our offensive and defensive schemes, a better understanding as we move along here.”
New Prairie (4-0, 1-0 NIC) at Mishawaka (3-1, 1-0)
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Last week: New Prairie 55, South Bend St. Joseph 28; Mishawaka 43, South Bend Adams 7
Last year: Mishawaka 27, New Prairie 21
Players to watch: NEW PRAIRIE -- QB Chase Ketterer (14-30-1 passing, 267 yards, 4 TD; 76-731 rushing, 11 TD), RB Chris Mays (65-622 rushing, 12 TD), QB-DB Ian Skornog (5-106 receiving, 2 TD), LB Brandon Kasinger (22 tackles, 5 TFL), LB Bobby SIford (23 tackles, 3 TFL), KB Ben Fronk (4 TFL); MISHAWAKA -- RB Donovan Snyder, QB Justin Fisher, DB Davonn Parker, LB Derek Dawson.
Outlook: The Cougars will face their toughest test to date and one of if not their biggest challenge of the regular season in the Class 5A No. 9 Cavemen. "To come away with the win, we will need to play our best game of the season, both offensively and defensively," NP associate head coach Bill Gumm said. "Mishawaka knows what they want to do with the ball. They have been running this system for a long time. We must be assignment sound, and cause them to make poor reads on the option. They will also catch you sleeping and put the ball in the air when you least expect it. Offensively, we must control the ball. The team that has turnovers will risk losing this game. Each offense has the ability to score, so we must strike on every possession. Our size up front gives us a little advantage but we can't create run-through lanes for their linebackers, who are very athletic and fast. Special teams must be special. Field position will be key."
South Central (0-4) at Calumet (3-1)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last week: Calumet 36, Whiting 0; Wheeler 28, South Central 7
Last year: Calumet 34, South Central 21
Players to watch: SOUTH CENTRAL -- QB Brady Glisic, RB-LB Jake Osburn, WR-DB Zack Christy, LB Matt Mulligan, DB Andrew Karsten. CALUMET -- QB Mark Flores, RB-DB Phillip Collins, WR-DB Justin Barker.
Outlook: The gauntlet continues for S.C., which may be facing the most physically talented team, top to bottom, on their schedule. "Big, strong, and fast," Satellites coach Buzz Schoff said. "We have to stop their run game and force them to throw the ball. They have playmakers all over the field but if we get them in third-and-long situations, we make them get out of their comfort zone. Offensively, we have to finish drives and eliminate the penalties." South Central had three scores erased by flags against Wheeler.
Michigan City (2-2, 1-1 DAC) at Merrillville (4-0, 2-0)
Last week: Valparaiso 42, Michigan City 21; Merrillville 46, Portage 7
Last year: Michigan City 42, Merrillville 21
Players to watch: MICHIGAN CITY -- QB Gio Laurent, RB Jonathon Flemings, LB Nate Ware; MERRILLVILLE -- OT Martes Lewis, WR Armani Glass, QB Aahric Whitehead.
Outlook: How will the Wolves regroup after the loss to Valpo? Anything short of being fully dialed in will get them beat against a Merrillville team that will come closer than anybody City plays in matching their perimeter skill. "They are a good football team," MC coach Phil Mason said. "(Whitehead) gets it done with his arm and has good speed. They have a very impressive receiving corps and a solid O-line. Their defense is fast and aggressive. They present you with coverage problems with all the different alignments. This is a big game for both teams."
Zack Eldridge
Last week's/overall record: 7-2/19-7
This week's picks:
La Porte 21, Lake Central 17
Michigan City 28, Merrillville 27
New Prairie 31, Mishawaka 27
Calumet 41, South Central 12
Georgia 33, Notre Dame 19
Indiana 29, UConn 24
South Carolina 27, Missouri 13
Bears 24, Redskins 19
Colts 19, Falcons 17
Jim Peters
Last week's/overall record: 9-1/23-5
This week's picks:
Lake Central 20, La Porte 14
Michigan City 34, Merrillville 27
New Prairie 28, Mishawaka 26
Calumet 41, South Central 12
Georgia 38, Notre Dame 24
Indiana 42, UConn 20
South Carolina 31, Missouri 28
Bears 23, Redskins 16
Falcons 24, Colts 21
Jack Parodi
Last week's/overall record: 9-1/16-5
This week's picks:
Lake Central 20, La Porte 14
Michigan City 35, Merrillville 27
New Prairie 28, Mishawaka 21
Calumet 49, South Central 21
Georgia 31, Notre Dame 21
Indiana 38, UConn 14
Missouri 34, South Carolina 23
Bears 17, Redskins 3
Falcons 27, Colts 21
