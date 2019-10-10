Michigan City (3-4, 2-3 Duneland Conference) at La Porte (1-6, 1-4)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last week: Crown Point 21, La Porte 10; Michigan City 28, Portage 0
Last year: (Regular season) Michigan City 52, La Porte 8; (Sectional final) Michigan City 49, La Porte 7
Players to watch: La PORTE — QB Collin Bergquist (86-374 rushing; 3-14-3 passing, 76 yards; 239 kick return yards, 3 TD); RB Jeremiah Ruiz (78-353 rushing, 2 TD); QB Robbie Kiner (29-80 rushing, 6-21-1 passing, 125, 2 TD); RB Jayden Parkes (42-254 rushing, TD); RB Isaac Alexander (31-143, TD); TE Brady Bernth (4-70 receiving, TD); LB Gavin Zolvinski (37 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 caused fumble); LB Jaden Browder (28 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks); DB Isaac Alexander (26 tackles, 1 INT); DL Matt Neff (22 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 blocked kick); LB Zach Purnell (21 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT); MICHIGAN CITY — RB Jonathon Flemings, WR Kaydarious Jones, QB Gio Laurent, WR Demetrius Garrett, OL-DL Ernie Frierson, DB Kejuan Rufus.
Outlook: In recent weeks, the Slicers have played Merrillvile and Crown Point both tough on the road. Ultimately, though, they weren't quite able to get over the proverbial hump against the then-undefeated and co-DAC-leading Pirates and now a winning team in the Bulldogs. Now the mission is to play a full 48 minutes against county nemesis Michigan City, something LP hasn't done since its lone win of the year versus Lake Central on Sept. 20. “We've got to finish,” Slicers coach Jeremy Lowery said. “We've been able to stay in several ball games now and have played good football in stretches of games. Now we need to really work on our finish. That Crown Point game was 14-10 with about six minutes left in the game. We've got to be able to close out. When you're talking about closing out, you're talking about attention to detail. We're very proud of the energy and effort and how hard our kids are playing, but we've got to sustain our focus through a whole football game.” La Porte has dropped three straight blowouts to City, including the last two seasons in sectional finals. It last beat the Wolves 58-56 on a last-second, Hail Mary pass two years ago. "I think they are better than 1-6," Wolves coach Phil Mason said. "They have moved the ball well on some very good teams. They just haven't found a way to finish. They're scrappy enough on defense. They'll slow the game down and limit possessions. Weather could play a key factor." A forecast of rain and falling temperatures could benefit the ground-oriented Slicers.
Class 4A No. 1 New Prairie (7-0, 4-0 NIC) vs. South Bend Riley (4-3, 2-2) at Jackson Field
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Last week: New Prairie 21, Penn 17; Jimtown 42, Riley 13
Last year: New Prairie 35, Riley 13
Players to watch: NEW PRAIRIE -- QB Chase Ketterer (23-44-1 passing, 440 yards, 6 TD; 145-1,294 rushing 20 TD), RB Chris Mays (101-867 rushing, 14 TD), WR Wyatt Kmiecik (7-147 receiving, 4 TD), LB Brandon Kasinger (42 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks), LB Bobby Siford (40 tackles), DB Tyler Graeber (38 tackles), LB Taylor Adams (32 tackles, 4 TFL).
Outlook: While Riley has shown overall improvement, New Prairie's biggest concern this week is maintaining its edge coming off the euphoria of the dramatic Penn win. "We are excited to be traveling to Jackson Field," associate head coach Bill Gumm. "Coach (Jarvis) Edison does an amazing job preparing his players and we look for them to play us hard. The challenges for the coaching staff this week was to redirect our teams focus away from the successes we had against Penn. Now our focus is on finishing out our regular season and securing an outright conference championship." While Riley doesn't have anyone like Adams QB Ira Armstead, it does have big-play ability. "Offensively, the Penn game exposed some areas that we needed to improve on and create correct schemes," Gumm said. "Looking at the forecast, we must do a good job securing the football and adjusting our game plan accordingly. Defensively, we are seeing some of our best growth. The defensive backfield will again be challenged by an athletic passing attack, so we must play assignment football and be fundamentally sound."
South Central (1-5, 1-2 Greater South Shore Conference) at Bishop Noll (0-3, 0-1)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last week: River Forest 20, South Central 10; Wheeler 63, Bishop Noll 13
Last meeting: South Central 65, Bishop Noll 26 (2017).
Players to watch: SOUTH CENTRAL -- WR-DB Zack Christy, RB-DB Jake Osburn, QB Brady Glisic, DB-K Andrew Karsten, DL Logan Notaro, LB Matt Mulligan.
Outlook: Noll didn't field a team last season due to numbers and is playing a limited schedule this year. It has lost 35 games in a row since last winning in 2014. "Another good week to focus on us," Satellites coach Buzz Schoff said. "They do have the ability to make big plays but have trouble executing consistently. We have to take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves. We have to play disciplined on defense and take away big plays. Their most effective play is the kickoff return, so they have athletes that can play in open space."
-- compiled by Zack Eldridge and Jim Peters
Zack Eldridge
Last week's/overall record: 5-4/37-16
This week's picks:
La Porte 22, Michigan City 21
New Prairie 48, South Bend Riley 13
South Central 34, Hammond Noll 14
Notre Dame 31, USC 21
Indiana 34, Rutgers 13
Purdue 27, Maryland 12
Missouri 40, Mississippi 31
Jim Peters
Last week's/overall record: 6-3/40-15
This week's picks:
Michigan City 27, La Porte 14
New Prairie 48, South Bend Riley 12
South Central 52, Hammond Noll 6
Notre Dame 30, USC 24
Indiana 42, Rutgers 21
Maryland 31, Purdue 27
Missouri 34, Mississippi 23
Jack Parodi
Last week's/overall record: 6-3/33-15
This week's picks:
Michigan City 27, La Porte 14
New Prairie 49, South Bend Riley 14
South Central 35, Hammond Noll 21
Notre Dame 24, USC 14
Indiana 38, Rutgers 17
Maryland 41, Purdue 20
Missouri 31, Mississippi 13
