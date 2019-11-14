Class 4A Regional
Championship
Friday
New Prairie (11-1) at Hobart (10-2), 7 p.m.
Last week: New Prairie 35, Plymouth 27; Hobart 20, Lowell 0
Last meeting: Nov. 4, 2016 (Class 4A Sectional 18) Hobart 35, New Prairie 14
Coaches: Russ Radtke, 78-19 in eighth year at New Prairie and 368-139 in 43rd year overall; Craig Osika, 17-5 in second year at Hobart
Players to watch: NEW PRAIRIE — QB/DB Chase Ketterer (36-70-3 passing, 723 yards, 9 TD; 283-2,335 rushing, 33 TD; INT, 3 TFL); RB-LB Chris Mays 167-1,371 rushing, 23 TD); WR-DB Wyatt Kmiecik (28-180 rushing; 12-335 receiving, 7 TD); DB Bobby Siford (68 tackles, 6 TFL); DB Tyler Graeber (65 tackles); LB Brandon Kasinger (57 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks); LB Taylor Adams (57 tackles, 8 TFL). HOBART — QB Riley Johnston (69-128-6 passing, 1,148 yards, 8 TD; 96-548 rushing, 13 TD); RB D.J. Lipke (232-1,308 rushing, 27 TD); WR Zach Vode (39-737 receiving, 4 TD); WR-DB Matthew Benton (21-311 receiving, 4 TD; 9 INT); LB Bobby Babcock (58 tackles, 22.5 TFL, 6 sacks); LB Mark Mummey (62 tackles, 8.5 TFL); LB Tyler Turley (56 tackles, 10.5 TFL); LB Cameron Smith (83 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks); LB Haidyn McLamb (50 tackles, 9 TFL).
Fast facts: New Prairie averages 43.2 points per game, while Hobart has allowed an average of 9.8 per game. The Cougars have scored no fewer than 28 points in a game and the Brickies have allowed no more than 27 with five shutouts. Hobart has won 10 in a row after losses to Chesterton (21-10) and Merrillville (21-0).
Zack Eldridge
Last week's/overall record: 8-2/67-28
This week's picks:
New Prairie 34, Hobart 28
Mississinewa 35, East Noble 31
Valparaiso 31, Mishawaka 10
Merrillville 27, Warsaw 21
Notre Dame 31, Navy 21
Penn St. 24, Indiana 13
Florida 33, Missouri 17
Bears 22, Rams 20
Colts 29, Jaguars 15
Jim Peters
Last week's/overall record: 8-2/66-22
This week's picks:
New Prairie 27, Hobart 20
East Noble 28, Mississinewa 24
Valparaiso 38, Mishawaka 16
Merrillville 35, Warsaw 27
Notre Dame 34, Navy 21
Penn St. 49, Indiana 28
Florida 31, Missouri 14
Rams 23, Bears 10
Colts 24, Jaguars 17
Jack Parodi
Last week's/overall record: 7-3/60-30
This week's picks:
New Prairie 35, Hobart 22
East Noble 27, Mississinewa 21
Valparaiso 35, Mishawaka 20
Merrillville 38, Warsaw 23
Notre Dame 27, Navy 13
Penn St. 48, Indiana 27
Florida 27, Missouri 13
Bears 20, Rams 17
Colts 23, Jaguars 16
