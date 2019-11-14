Class 4A Regional

Championship

Friday

New Prairie (11-1) at Hobart (10-2), 7 p.m.

Last week: New Prairie 35, Plymouth 27; Hobart 20, Lowell 0

Last meeting: Nov. 4, 2016 (Class 4A Sectional 18) Hobart 35, New Prairie 14

Coaches: Russ Radtke, 78-19 in eighth year at New Prairie and 368-139 in 43rd year overall; Craig Osika, 17-5 in second year at Hobart

Players to watch: NEW PRAIRIE — QB/DB Chase Ketterer (36-70-3 passing, 723 yards, 9 TD; 283-2,335 rushing, 33 TD; INT, 3 TFL); RB-LB Chris Mays 167-1,371 rushing, 23 TD); WR-DB Wyatt Kmiecik (28-180 rushing; 12-335 receiving, 7 TD); DB Bobby Siford (68 tackles, 6 TFL); DB Tyler Graeber (65 tackles); LB Brandon Kasinger (57 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks); LB Taylor Adams (57 tackles, 8 TFL). HOBART — QB Riley Johnston (69-128-6 passing, 1,148 yards, 8 TD; 96-548 rushing, 13 TD); RB D.J. Lipke (232-1,308 rushing, 27 TD); WR Zach Vode (39-737 receiving, 4 TD); WR-DB Matthew Benton (21-311 receiving, 4 TD; 9 INT); LB Bobby Babcock (58 tackles, 22.5 TFL, 6 sacks); LB Mark Mummey (62 tackles, 8.5 TFL); LB Tyler Turley (56 tackles, 10.5 TFL); LB Cameron Smith (83 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks); LB Haidyn McLamb (50 tackles, 9 TFL).

Fast facts: New Prairie averages 43.2 points per game, while Hobart has allowed an average of 9.8 per game. The Cougars have scored no fewer than 28 points in a game and the Brickies have allowed no more than 27 with five shutouts. Hobart has won 10 in a row after losses to Chesterton (21-10) and Merrillville (21-0).

Zack Eldridge

Last week's/overall record: 8-2/67-28

This week's picks:

New Prairie 34, Hobart 28

Mississinewa 35, East Noble 31 

Valparaiso 31, Mishawaka 10

Merrillville 27, Warsaw 21

Notre Dame 31, Navy 21

Penn St. 24, Indiana 13

Florida 33, Missouri 17

Bears 22, Rams 20

Colts 29, Jaguars 15

Jim Peters

Last week's/overall record: 8-2/66-22

This week's picks:

New Prairie 27, Hobart 20

East Noble 28, Mississinewa 24

Valparaiso 38, Mishawaka 16

Merrillville 35, Warsaw 27

Notre Dame 34, Navy 21

Penn St. 49, Indiana 28 

Florida 31, Missouri 14

Rams 23, Bears 10

Colts 24, Jaguars 17

Jack Parodi

Last week's/overall record: 7-3/60-30

This week's picks:

New Prairie 35, Hobart 22

East Noble 27, Mississinewa 21

Valparaiso 35, Mishawaka 20

Merrillville 38, Warsaw 23

Notre Dame 27, Navy 13

Penn St. 48, Indiana 27 

Florida 27, Missouri 13

Bears 20, Rams 17

Colts 23, Jaguars 16

