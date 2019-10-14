Michigan City 7, La Porte 3

SCORING BY QUARTERS

Michigan City`0`7`0`0`—`7

La Porte`3`0`0`0`—`3

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

First Quarter

LP — Robles 32 FG, 2:55.

Second Quarter

MC — Michael Bradford 32 run (Nate Stevenson kick), 8:38.

Third Quarter

No scoring

Fourth Quarter

No scoring

TEAM STATS

`MC`LP

First downs`8`5

Total yards`195`132

Rushes-Yards`40-177`37-112

Passing Yards`18`20

Passing``4-11-1`1-7-2

Punts-avg.`8-34.8`6-33.2

Sacks-Yards Lost`2-17`0-0

Fumbles-Lost`2-1`3-1

Penalties-Yards`7-70`6-60

Time of Possession`26:07`21:53

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING -- Michigan City, Flemings 23-70, Bradford 6-60, TD, G.Laurent 9-43, K.Jones 2-4; La Porte, Bergquist 12-85, Parkes 9-22, Ruiz 10-21, Forker 2-(-3), Kiner 4-(-13).

PASSING -- Michigan City, Laurent 4-11-1, 18; La Porte, Bergquist 0-1-1, McGuire 0-2-1, Kiner 1-4-0, 20.

RECEIVING -- Michigan City, Demetrius Garrett, Jr. 3-13, Kaydarious Jones 1-5; La Porte, Forker 1-20.

RECORDS --  Michigan City 4-4 (3-3 DAC); La Porte 1-7 (1-5).

New Prairie 48, South Bend Riley 14

SCORING BY QUARTERS

New Prairie`7`6`15`20`--`48

SB Riley`0`6`8`0`--`14

First Quarter

NP— Chris Mays 30 run (Nolan Szymanski kick), 3:09

Second Quarter

NP— Ian Skornog 13 run (kick failed), 11:25

SBR — Chris White 7 pass from Timothy Brown (kick failed), 1:29

Third Quarter

NP — Mays 5 run (Chase Ketterer run), 6:24

SBR — Orozco 5 pass from Brown (Orozco pass from Brown), 1:31

NP — Wyatt Kmiecik 88 kickoff return (Szymanski kick), 1:15

Fourth Quarter

NP — Ketterer 48 run (Szymanski kick)

NP — Ketterer 20 run (Szymanski kick), 7:23

NP — Aydan Roberts 1 run (kick failed), 2:23

TEAM STATISTICS

NP`SB

Rushes-Yards`48-373`33-120

Passing`1-4-0`9-12-0

Passing Yards`19`118

Total Yards`392`238

First Downs`22`15

Penalties-Yards`10-95`11-100

Punts-Avg.`0-0`3-32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – New Prairie, Mays 11-61, Ketterer 28-255, Skornog 4-15, Kmiecik 1-28, Scott 1-5, Roberts 3-9; Riley, Brown 15-31, Cummings 9-63, Karczewski 4-15.

PASSING – New Prairie, Ketterer 1-4-0-19; Riley, Brown 9-12-0-118.

RECEIVING – New Prairie, Adams 1-19; Riley, Cummings 1-39, Lewis 1-11, Orozco 5-33, White 2-17.

RECORDS: New Prairie 8-0, South Bend Riley 4-4.

South Central 48, Bishop Noll 12

SCORING BY QUARTER

South Central`13`14`21`0`--`48

Bishop Noll`0`0`12`0`--`12

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

First Quarter

SC -- Brady Glisic 44 run (Andrew Karsten kick), 9:03

SC -- Jake Osburn 15 run (kick blocked), 3:37

Second Quarter

SC -- Zack Christy 25 pass from Glisic (Karsten kick), 9:44

SC -- Osburn 16 run (Karsten kick), 7:54

Third Quarter

SC -- Evan Walters 18 pass from Glisic (Karsten kick), 9:39

BN -- Willie Feagin 64 run (kick failed)

BN -- Feagin 6 run (run failed), 8:43

SC -- Glisic 38 run (Karsten kick), 4:48

SC -- Christy 18 run (Karsten kick), 4:23

Team Statistics

SC`BN

First Downs`18`6

Rushes-Yards`34-315`28-163 

Passing`5-10-0`0-10-3

Passing Yards`87`0

Total Yards`402`163

Penalties-Yards`9-75`6-44

Punts-Avg.`1-35.0`2-19.0

Fumbles-Lost`3-2`2-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: South Central, Osburn 16-121, Glisic 7-114, Christy 8-61, Matt Mulligan 3-19; Bishop Noll, Feagin 13-88, Amauril Fallem 6-47, James Beasley 6-17, Anthony Aguirre 2-0.

Passing: South Central, Glisic 5-10-0-88, Feagin 0-10-3-0.

Receiving: South Central, Christy 3-44, Trent Hudspeth 1-25, Walters 1-18.

Records: South Central 2-6 (2-2 GSSC); Bishop Noll 0-3.

