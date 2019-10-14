Michigan City 7, La Porte 3
SCORING BY QUARTERS
Michigan City`0`7`0`0`—`7
La Porte`3`0`0`0`—`3
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
First Quarter
LP — Robles 32 FG, 2:55.
Second Quarter
MC — Michael Bradford 32 run (Nate Stevenson kick), 8:38.
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
TEAM STATS
`MC`LP
First downs`8`5
Total yards`195`132
Rushes-Yards`40-177`37-112
Passing Yards`18`20
Passing``4-11-1`1-7-2
Punts-avg.`8-34.8`6-33.2
Sacks-Yards Lost`2-17`0-0
Fumbles-Lost`2-1`3-1
Penalties-Yards`7-70`6-60
Time of Possession`26:07`21:53
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING -- Michigan City, Flemings 23-70, Bradford 6-60, TD, G.Laurent 9-43, K.Jones 2-4; La Porte, Bergquist 12-85, Parkes 9-22, Ruiz 10-21, Forker 2-(-3), Kiner 4-(-13).
PASSING -- Michigan City, Laurent 4-11-1, 18; La Porte, Bergquist 0-1-1, McGuire 0-2-1, Kiner 1-4-0, 20.
RECEIVING -- Michigan City, Demetrius Garrett, Jr. 3-13, Kaydarious Jones 1-5; La Porte, Forker 1-20.
RECORDS -- Michigan City 4-4 (3-3 DAC); La Porte 1-7 (1-5).
New Prairie 48, South Bend Riley 14
SCORING BY QUARTERS
New Prairie`7`6`15`20`--`48
SB Riley`0`6`8`0`--`14
First Quarter
NP— Chris Mays 30 run (Nolan Szymanski kick), 3:09
Second Quarter
NP— Ian Skornog 13 run (kick failed), 11:25
SBR — Chris White 7 pass from Timothy Brown (kick failed), 1:29
Third Quarter
NP — Mays 5 run (Chase Ketterer run), 6:24
SBR — Orozco 5 pass from Brown (Orozco pass from Brown), 1:31
NP — Wyatt Kmiecik 88 kickoff return (Szymanski kick), 1:15
Fourth Quarter
NP — Ketterer 48 run (Szymanski kick)
NP — Ketterer 20 run (Szymanski kick), 7:23
NP — Aydan Roberts 1 run (kick failed), 2:23
TEAM STATISTICS
NP`SB
Rushes-Yards`48-373`33-120
Passing`1-4-0`9-12-0
Passing Yards`19`118
Total Yards`392`238
First Downs`22`15
Penalties-Yards`10-95`11-100
Punts-Avg.`0-0`3-32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – New Prairie, Mays 11-61, Ketterer 28-255, Skornog 4-15, Kmiecik 1-28, Scott 1-5, Roberts 3-9; Riley, Brown 15-31, Cummings 9-63, Karczewski 4-15.
PASSING – New Prairie, Ketterer 1-4-0-19; Riley, Brown 9-12-0-118.
RECEIVING – New Prairie, Adams 1-19; Riley, Cummings 1-39, Lewis 1-11, Orozco 5-33, White 2-17.
RECORDS: New Prairie 8-0, South Bend Riley 4-4.
South Central 48, Bishop Noll 12
SCORING BY QUARTER
South Central`13`14`21`0`--`48
Bishop Noll`0`0`12`0`--`12
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
First Quarter
SC -- Brady Glisic 44 run (Andrew Karsten kick), 9:03
SC -- Jake Osburn 15 run (kick blocked), 3:37
Second Quarter
SC -- Zack Christy 25 pass from Glisic (Karsten kick), 9:44
SC -- Osburn 16 run (Karsten kick), 7:54
Third Quarter
SC -- Evan Walters 18 pass from Glisic (Karsten kick), 9:39
BN -- Willie Feagin 64 run (kick failed)
BN -- Feagin 6 run (run failed), 8:43
SC -- Glisic 38 run (Karsten kick), 4:48
SC -- Christy 18 run (Karsten kick), 4:23
Team Statistics
SC`BN
First Downs`18`6
Rushes-Yards`34-315`28-163
Passing`5-10-0`0-10-3
Passing Yards`87`0
Total Yards`402`163
Penalties-Yards`9-75`6-44
Punts-Avg.`1-35.0`2-19.0
Fumbles-Lost`3-2`2-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: South Central, Osburn 16-121, Glisic 7-114, Christy 8-61, Matt Mulligan 3-19; Bishop Noll, Feagin 13-88, Amauril Fallem 6-47, James Beasley 6-17, Anthony Aguirre 2-0.
Passing: South Central, Glisic 5-10-0-88, Feagin 0-10-3-0.
Receiving: South Central, Christy 3-44, Trent Hudspeth 1-25, Walters 1-18.
Records: South Central 2-6 (2-2 GSSC); Bishop Noll 0-3.
