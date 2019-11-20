Five functioning as one

WESTVILLE — There's a sixth sense with veteran basketball teams, a seamless rhythm to their play that comes with a level of experience that enables a group to function like fingers on a hand.
"Our starting five has been together a really long time and that really benefits us," Westville senior Sarah Weston said. "We've played varsity from a young age, so we really work great together. We're not just friends on the court. We have classes together. We're so close inside and outside of school. We know each others' next moves. We're lucky to have that."
The Blackhawks (4-0), off to their best start since 1990, dissected Marquette with defensive pressure and a share-the-love offensive mentality that carried them to a 27-point halftime lead and a 61-32 victory Tuesday night.
"It feels so good," said Weston, who poured in a game-high 21 points. "We've worked so hard, we worked so much in the off-season, I think we deserve it. We're not big, but we have a fast team, we like to push, run, press, trap, press. I'm excited."
Westville put the game away early with an 18-2 start during which Weston, her sophomore sister, Grace, (seven assists), Peyton Rodgers, Nicole Albers, Chloe Fortune and Ashley Hannon all scored.
"Most of them are seniors and they're all smart, so they can make adjustments on their own," Blackhawks coach John Marshall said. "We have interchangeable pieces on offense. We have kids like Peyton Rodgers who may not score a lot, but they do a lot for the team. Grace said she wasn't feeling her shot, so she said she needed to drive, and Sarah went off. I have an easy job. I just let them play."
Marquette (2-3), which has been plagued by poor second halves, played Westville virtually even after the half after scoring just two baskets in the first two quarters.
"We're still trying to figure out how to put two halves together," Blazers coach Katie Collignon said. "Until today, we've been a first half team. We just didn't come out ready to go, focused, with the energy we needed. We've had a lot of these talks where we tell them we're going to get everybody's best game. It's something that comes from the team before you, but it's still the Marquette name. People aren't going to feel bad for you or take it easy on you. The best players are going to play all four quarters and they're going to keep the pedal down. We have to figure out how to stand up and stop it. It's not like we're not capable."
Ryleigh Grott scored 12 for Marquette, while Ally McConnell added 10 despite early foul trouble.
"We wanted to try to deny (Grott) and double team the ball," Marshall said. "We're not big, we knew they could beat us inside, but we have a nice pace and we play well together. It's usually a tradeoff for us and it happened to go in our favor this time. We got off to a good start and that calmed them down."
Weston credited her younger sister's selfless play, helping the Blackhawks nearly put four in double figures. Rodgers scored 14, Hannon 10 and Albers nine.
"She's trying to break my (assist) record," she said. "It's funny because when I was a freshman on varsity that was me doing the passing and now it's her."
Westville 61, Marquette 32
The Blackhawks' Sarah Weston had 21 points.
