WALKERTON — Spurtability.
It's a trait La Porte's girls basketball team has used effectively at times this season.
On Friday night, that attribute helped the Slicers distance themselves on the road versus county nemesis John Glenn. La Porte broke the game open with a 14-2 run from midway through the first quarter that spanned a minute into the second.
That permitted the Slicers to build a double-digit cushion and lead by as many as 26, before the Falcons clawed back late in a 55-46 La Porte victory in a turnover-plagued game.
“In practice, we've been working on our defensive plays and we've been communicating a lot more,” the Slicers’ Shelby Linn said. “That's what really helped us hold them down.”
The combination of harassing defense and attacking inside offensively resulted in La Porte (4-2) pulling away after it was tied 4-4 four-and-a-half minutes in. It reeled off the aforementioned 14-2 spurt to go ahead 18-6 with just under seven minutes left before the break. It used several baskets inside and a stout full-court press to take control. The Slicers led by as much as 18 in the second quarter, stretching their lead to 27-9 after Nyla Asad’s driving basket midway through the period. They were ahead 27-12 at half.
La Porte was able to overcome its poor night of ball handling, finishing with 25 turnovers. But it also forced 26 giveaways by Glenn (3-2).
“We didn't take very good care of the ball,” Slicers coach Rob Walker said. “We can't win too many games in the DAC with 25 turnovers, so that's the first thing we talked about in the locker room. You can never get comfortable in a game against a rival. We got a little comfortable there towards the end and we got a little lackadaisical overall in the fourth quarter. But our pressure forced them into some uncomfortable situations."
La Porte's biggest lead of the contest was 42-16 with 3:21 remaining in the third.
“We have to do the small things,” first-year Glenn coach Ted Hayden said. “Second-chance points, rebounds, hit our free throws, and hit our shots. We shot 23 percent from the field, got out-rebounded and had 26 turnovers. Until we can clean that stuff up, we're going to continue to struggle.”
The Falcons cut the deficit to 19 heading to the final period. A little later, they pulled within 44-29 as they translated turnovers into points.
Leading by 20 with just under a minute left, Walker took all his starters or main reserves out of the game.
That's when Glenn attempted a resilient late comeback. It forced numerous turnovers, used hot shooting and got to the free-throw line. That helped it trim the margin to 10 with 26 seconds left, prompting Walker to put his starters or primary reserves back in the contest. The Falcons ran out of time, though, but fell by just nine points.
Glenn erupted for 23 points in the fourth, after managing a mere 12 points the entire opening half.
"Unfortunately, that's kind of been our characteristic so far in our losses, we get down early, and then, for whatever reason, we find the intensity, start getting some confidence later in the game," Hayden added. "If we put that together for three quarters, we're going to beat a lot of teams and beat good teams."
La Porte was dealing with some foul issues in the second half to three starters, Ott, Pollock and Jones. But it handled that adversity fairly well and both Ott and Pollock fouled out, however, they each exited late.
The Slicers’ Asad registered 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Ott followed with 13 points and seven boards.
"They've been very consistent," Walker said of Asad and Ott. "Nyla shot really well from the free-throw line. We've got to make sure Ryin stays out of foul trouble in these next couple games we've got, and we're going to be OK."
Lauren Pollock earned eight blocks and altered several other shots. She also grabbed 12 boards.
“Lauren was huge,” Walker said of her stingy defense. “I can take that stat line the rest of the season.”
Kayla Jones had nine points and four assists, and Linn had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals. Linn was the beneficiary of Glenn's overaggressiveness defensively in the first quarter, tallying three baskets inside.
“It's awesome because I'm not usually a scorer,” Linn said. “I'm more of like a pass-first and defensive player. But it was really awesome to be able to score that much. I was hoping to be able to get double digits, but I'll do whatever the team needs.”
Walker was proud of Linn's effort.
“Shelby really came out of the gates strong,” Walker added. “When they were putting all the pressure on Ryin (Ott), she really stepped up and hit some nice baskets. She's been the glue that holds this team together on defense.”
Glenn’s Raegan Romer notched a game-high 17 points, and Seja Lang netted 11. Freshman Mia Hooten added 10 points off the bench, all after the break. Romer posted 10 points in the fourth, including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Falcons finished only 12-for-25 on free throws.
There was no junior varsity contest.
