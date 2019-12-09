LA PORTE — Etched into the top of La Porte senior wrestler Matt Neff’s right arm is a black wolf in front of two thick, intersecting, 45-degree-angled lines that all form into a makeshift ‘A’.
The tattoo stands for anarchy and represents wrestling for Neff. He got it this past summer after saving up a couple hundred dollars from his job. It’s something he’s wanted to get since his freshman year as a Slicer and has zero regrets about the body art.
Neff’s anarchy tattoo sits right above two solid black lines wrapped around his bicep — one for his late uncle, and the other for his late grandmother. They’re with him forever because of the ink.
He plans on getting more in the near future if he can afford them, but for now, the body art stands represents the two most important things in his life: Family and wrestling.
“My family means everything to me,” said Neff, who goes up into the stands after every match to talk with his parents. “They’re my biggest supporters in everything I do. Without them, I wouldn’t be the person or wrestler I am today.”
Neff’s parents were his biggest supporters when he decided to make wrestling his main athletic focus, as they do with any of his pursuits. The thing is, he took up wrestling as a complement to his early football career.
In seventh grade, Neff wasn’t the biggest or strongest player on the field. In fact, he was far from it. His football coach suggested he take up wrestling to get stronger, faster, more athletic. What started off as a means to get in better shape for football suddenly turned into a passion for Neff, and he was hooked.
“When I started wrestling, I never would’ve thought it was going to be my main sport,” he said. “I was just playing it to become a better football player. But after my first season, I realized it’s something I really loved doing and that it was the sport I would focus on most in high school.”
He didn’t quit football just to focus solely on wrestling though. Neff played all four years in high school, finding a nice balance between the two sports. He never ran into much trouble practicing and training for both at the same time until this fall.
Neff lost in semistate for wrestling last year, which really irked him. He knew in his mind he should have advanced to state, but fell short. Because of that, Neff set a personal goal for this year that he’s trained tirelessly to give him a shot at achieving it: State champion.
“Losing in semistate last year really pushed me to become better,” Neff said. “Even during football season, I made sure I worked out and trained as much as I could. Like, even when I was super tired and worn out after practices, I would still push myself and make sure I trained for wrestling. It was really hard to make myself do it sometimes, but you’re not going to become a state champion without putting in that kind of effort every day.”
The grind Neff goes through in the offseason pales in comparison to what he does when wrestling is going on. Inside the La Porte gymnasium, him and the team run up to 16 of these laps: Run up a flight of 30 to 40 stairs, sprint just over a basketball court’s length to the other set of 30 to 40 stairs, go down those, and repeat.
“Those are absolutely brutal, man,” Neff said. “I’m not sure how I do that all the time. But it makes me better, so I guess it’s worth it in the end.”
Slicers coach Louie Kuzdas said Neff is always at the front of the pack during the laps, as the team’s physical and emotional leader.
“He’s such a great influence for everyone on the team,” Kuzdas said. “It doesn’t matter to him if it’s a senior or freshman; if he sees someone that needs a tip or needs motivating, he’s always there. He’s a great leader and role model for everyone, and with how young our team is, it’s really nice to have.
I hope some of the younger kids can take in a lot of what he says.”
Neff sets an example not only during practices, but in matches on the mat as well. In Saturday’s La Porte Invitational, where the Slicers placed third at 3-2, he pinned all four opponents before the first period came to an end.
“He’s very talented,” Kuzdas said. “We always know what we’re going to get from him. But I was also really pleased with how Tyson Nisley (5-0) wrestled today, too. He was really solid out there.”
In addition to Neff and Nisley, Ashton Jackson and Trae Anderson were 5-0. Jaden Browder and Angillo Mitchell went 4-1. LP beat Hammond, South Bend St. Joseph and Knox, while dropping matches with Merrillville and NorthWood.
La Porte Invitational
Slicers Matt Neff, Tyson Nisley, Ashton Jackson and Trae Anderson went 5-0.
