Finding his niche

La PORTE — It's been a tale of two seasons for La Porte's defense.
In its first four games, it was allowing 36.2 points per game, including a season-high 48 points to New Prairie in a season-opening loss. Since, in its last four contests, it has surrendered just 15.7 points an outing.
La Porte inside linebacker Jaden Browder has been a major reason why the maligned defense was able to make such a drastic turnaround.
“I'm kind of a leader, even though I'm only a junior,” Browder said. “I kind of help teammates. If they mess up with something on a play, I try to help with that. And I always try to make everybody better.”
After scuffling to stop teams through the first four weeks, the Slicers' defense hit its stride, beginning against Lake Central on September 20. A week later, at Merrillville, that unit really excelled, holding down a prolific Pirates' offense most of that game. That allowed La Porte to defeat the Indians 31-14 and play Merrillville tough, trailing just 7-0 late in that contest, before falling 21-0.
“It's been the seniors leading it,” Browder said. “Helping us get motivated during the game, even if we're down. They always help us get back up and start playing better.”
The diminutive Browder has been instrumental in the defense's resurgence.
Slicers coach Jeremy Lowery believes Browder's demeanor and his wrestling background have aided his growth.
“He's a great kid, fun to be around,” Lowery said. “I really enjoy Jaden. At first, he comes across kind of shy, but once you get to know him, he's got a little sense of humor to him. He's fun to be around. He's a physically strong kid, stout. He's worked really hard in the weight room. And some wrestling has really helped him understand leverage and things like that, and it's helped him in football as well.”
Browder is second on the team in both tackles and defensive points with 36 and 120, respectively. Browder's also recorded five tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks.
His coach wasn't surprised Browder has tallied nearly 40 tackles, eight behind team leader and middle linebacker Gavin Zolvinski.
“The position he plays gets a lot of action,” Lowery said of inside linebacker. “That position is meant to make a lot of tackles. And he plays it really well. So you get the combination of those two and you're starting to see it show up in the tackles, for sure, and the productivity.”
At the same time, Browder added how he's made such an impact defensively.
“During our practice during the week I practice with the guards, reading that,” Browder said. “And filling my hole correctly and making sure I do all that right. And also (inside linebacker) Zach Purnell, he'll help me a little bit if I do mess up. So that really helps me.”
Besides Browder, Zolvinski and Purnell, defensive linemen Matt Neff and safety Isaac Alexander have greatly helped La Porte's turnaround on that side of the ball.
The first-year coach Lowery hired a new defensive coordinator in the offseason as well, former Michigan City, South Central and Bremen head coach Bob Holmes. His expertise has likely played a role, too.
In terms of his future plans after high school, Browder said he wants to play college football if he's offered a scholarship.
Before that situation, though, he's focused on helping the Slicers the rest of this season, then next campaign.
After finishing the regular season by hosting Portage last night, La Porte travels to fierce rival Michigan City in a Class 5A sectional opener on November 1. The Slicers just played their neighbors to the northwest, losing 7-3 last week.
Browder said that fundamentals are going to be of utmost importance in the postseason.
“Just sticking to what you know really,” Browder said. “And not stressing about the whole thing. Just look at it as just another game. Make sure we all keep together as a team. Listen to the coaches and be coachable and do what you know you should do.”
