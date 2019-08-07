Marquette Catholic High School and girls golf aren't strangers to Bill Luegers, who graduated from the school in 1972 and had three daughters play the sport there.
That doesn't mean he expected to end up coaching the Blazers.
"I just retired from my real job," said Luegers, the former chief financial officer for Vienna Beef. "I became a school teacher and golf coach about a week-and-a-half ago. (Former coach) Colleen (Meyer) couldn't come back, so they asked me to step in and I said, 'Sure, why not?'"
A five/six handicap himself, Luegers is on the board at Long Beach Country Club. His daughters Hillary (class of 1999), Kara (2001) and Gretchen (2003) all golfed for the Blazers and the latter two were part of the team that made it to state in 2000.
"I've seen plenty of golf matches," Bill said. "We had eight years in a row with someone playing and I watched them as much as I could, probably eight, 10 matches a year. I enjoy it."
Being new to the team, Luegers is just at the point where he knows everybody's names well, let alone how their respective games break down. As a result, he doesn't anticipate making huge overhauls with players' swings, rather focusing on chipping and putting.
"We haven't had a lot of practice," he said. "The first (practice) day was on the second (of August) and we're playing a match on Monday. We've got some good kids. I've got to get to know them a little bit. Once I meet them all in school, I'll get to know them a little better. I'm looking forward to it. You're supposed to have fun. It's a game you can play for life. You can learn something you can do the rest of your life."
Off the course, Luegers will be teaching college level dual credit accounting and economics at the high school.
"Bill came highly recommended to us from Colleen Meyer," Marquette Assistant Athletic Director Brad Collignon said. "Any time we can get a recommendation from a fellow employee that has gone through the job requirements, that's a real positive for us. It was a no-brainer from the teaching aspect. Here you have someone with four decades worth of increased responsibilities who just retired, but is still looking to contribute to the field, just not in a 9-to-5 capacity. Candidates like him who hold the credentials that he does don't come across a principal's desk very often."
Collignon feels fortunate to have Luegers on board in a coaching capacity as well.
"We just had to make sure he was someone who a) is going to reinforce positive values to our student-athletes, and b) possesses experience in the sport," he said. "There are thousands of successful people in the business world, but that doesn't mean they're a good fit around impressionable children. But Bill passed both those tests quickly and easily. So, again, we just got very lucky to have someone with both the expertise in the sport and someone who can serve as a positive mentor to our athletes."
