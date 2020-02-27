agate
Feb. 28 Prep Schedule
Jim Peters
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- County Home sold to private developer
- Heavy snow expected to belt region
- Former Michigan City mayoral candidate jailed on battery charge
- Former MC resident running for judge in California
- Thousands sign petition to save Indiana Beach
- Michigan City shooting prompts increased police patrols
- Man charged with child molesting in Noble Township
- La Porte recovery center to open in March
- Residents reminded of need for Real ID
- Optimism remains for South Central's future amid the disappointment of semistate loss
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest Local News
- Indiana State Police blame driver error for I-65 crash
- Large marijuana seizure follows traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road
- UEA to help fund future connecting path between Clear Lake, Chessie trail systems
- Pine Elementary, Center Trustee make mats for the homeless
- Remember When
- Area Briefs
- Michigan City Schools bus fleet begins going green
- Brown Bag Gardening Series continues
- New Prairie Kindergarten Round-Up slated
- Former Michigan City mayoral candidate jailed on battery charge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.