Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Man who crashed on 421 was under influence of pills
- Michigan City man charged with threatening police officers
- New Age Baking Company finding big success in La Porte
- Qualls case headed to Indiana Court of Appeals
- Chesterton man killed in crash on Wozniak Road
- Michigan City shooting prompts increased police patrols
- Franciscan Alliance to invest $20 million in Michigan City's Homer Street campus
- Valparaiso man killed in crash in near Hanna
- WNIT to feature city in next episode of 'Our Town' series
- Slicers ride fast start to regional final, fend off Munster in a thriller
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest Local News
- Man charged with child molesting in Noble Township
- Thousands sign petition to save Indiana Beach
- Trucker injured by piece of metal striking windshield
- La Porte recovery center to open in March
- MC council votes to waive fees for courthouse expansion
- Proposed LPC scrap metal ordinance receives flak
- La Porte Hospital offers advanced wound care for cardiac patients
- La Porte County Farm Bureau visits Statehouse
- Evans joins Swanson Center staff
- Business Briefs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.