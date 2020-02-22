Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Man who crashed on 421 was under influence of pills
- Michigan City man charged with threatening police officers
- Qualls case headed to Indiana Court of Appeals
- Chesterton man killed in crash on Wozniak Road
- Michigan City shooting prompts increased police patrols
- Franciscan Alliance to invest $20 million in Michigan City's Homer Street campus
- WNIT to feature city in next episode of 'Our Town' series
- New Age Baking Company finding big success in La Porte
- Thousands sign petition to save Indiana Beach
- Synthetic pot found hidden at Westville Correctional Facility
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest Local News
- Remember When
- Area Briefs
- Residents reminded of need for Real ID
- HFL receives grant for breast cancer screenings
- NICTD plans public meetings on Double Track project
- Church Briefs
- Man charged with child molesting in Noble Township
- Thousands sign petition to save Indiana Beach
- Trucker injured by piece of metal striking windshield
- La Porte recovery center to open in March
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.