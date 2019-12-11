La PORTE — A mere day after he lost in the ticket round at semistate last year, Tyson Nisley was back at it.
The La Porte wrestler was immediately back in the gym aiming to improve. The grind is paying off so far this season for the Slicer senior.
Nisley was one of five pins La Porte registered Wednesday night, and it also capitalized on seven Michigan City forfeits, guiding it to an easy 75-6 win over the county nemesis Wolves in a Duneland Athletic Conference matchup at Slicer Gym.
“I really tried to push after the season ended to keep on wrestling,” Nisley said. “Because a lot of our guys definitely have that potential. The best wrestlers in the state are wrestling almost all year around.”
Nisley closed the contest with a first-period pin in the 145-pound weight class over Ryan Utpatel.
Also tallying pins for the Slicers (9-5, 1-2 DAC) were Matt Neff (170), Jaden Browder (182), Drew Kubaszyk (220), and Nick Elshire (285).
“We came into this looking actually down the road because they're in the sectional,” La Porte coach Louie Kuzdas said, referring to Michigan City. “And we have to win and get better seeds and things like that towards the end of the season. Even early-season individual matches and duals count for that seeding towards the end of the season.”
All of the Slicers' pins came in the opening period.
Neff pinned Jimmie Cooper, and Browder beat Chandler Antrim by fall. Kubaszyk defeated Julyan Tucker by pin, while Elshire dispatched Donte Morland by fall.
“It's tough with a young team in the DAC,” first-year City coach Chris Deutscher said. “La Porte's had a steady coach and a steady program for some time. There's a lot of credit and a lot of work and effort that goes into it. It's not easy when you've got turnover and you've got two seniors and no juniors. There were some good things we did.”
Sophomore Jordan Watkins earned the Wolves' lone victory, recording a pin at 126 pounds over Thad Blevins in the first period.
“He's a first-year guy,” Deutscher said of Watkins. “He's strong, he's athletic and he's got a drive that few match. He comes in and he works hard. If something's not perfect, he's upset and he's only been wrestling for a month-and-a-half or two months.”
To begin the night, La Porte's Jamaal Salary prevailed 4-3 over Kamare Dunlap in a hard-fought match in the 160-pound weight division.
City forfeited at 195, 106, 113, 120, 132, 138, and 152. That gave the Slicers 42 points.
La Porte’s junior varsity won 81-0.
La Porte 75, Michigan City 6
The Slicers' Tyson Nisley, Matt Neff, Jaden Browder, Drew Kubaszyk, and Nick Elshire had pins.
