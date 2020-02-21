In sports, experience is often the best teacher.

Frankton and Eagles coach Stephan Hamaker are hoping that's the case for the Class 2A semistate as he returns a team to the high school equivalent of the Final Four for the second time in three years.

Email: jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com

Twitter: @JP8185

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.