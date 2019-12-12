End of special journey

It's fitting La Porte's magical ride ended so close to the Magic Kingdom.
The Junior Pee Wee team was the first team in the 40-year history of La Porte Pop Warner to qualify for the National Championships, which features only eight teams in each division. Plus, it earned a terrific 11-3 record and won the regional championship at Kiwanis Field in La Porte.
That advanced the Slicers to the Pop Warner Division II National Championships at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Florida on Saturday.
While La Porte wound up falling 18-7 to the Deer Valley Bulldogs (Ariz.), it hardly tarnished its extraordinary campaign.
“It was pretty crazy to be down there with the best of the best,” La Porte coach Mike Nelson said. “Just overall, it was a really good experience. The kids had fun. The whole setup there at the ESPN Wide World of Sports is pretty cool.”
The Slicers actually led 7-6 heading to the fourth quarter, but Deer Valley proved to be a little too tough.
Despite the setback, La Porte took great solace in the fact it competed with an elite squad on the national stage.
“We played some great teams,” Nelson said. “And to see them fight all the way til the fourth quarter against one of the best teams in the country, it's just a phenomenal thing.”
A huge difference in the outcome was the Bulldogs taking control late. They had a methodical drive in the last period when they converted a couple fourth downs and ended up tallying a touchdown to take the lead for good.
“As soon as they scored to go up 12-7, it was like it took all the wind out of the sails of my boys,” Nelson said. “We came from 20-degree weather and it was 80 degrees and the sun was shining and we were tired. The elements and the timing of their really long drive just kind of shut my guys down.”
Deer Valley added a touchdown at the end to make the final margin 11 points.
While Nelson credited the opposition, he pointed out La Porte also made its fair share of miscues, something it hadn't previously done.
“Overall, the other team played great,” he added. “I can't take anything away from them. We made a lot of mistakes, which wasn't characteristic for us all year long.”
The Bulldogs proceeded to lose a national semifinal, 12-8, to the Oak Cliff Titans (Texas) on Tuesday.
In the Slicers' consolation game at the nationals, they dropped a 26-12 contest to the Souderton Braves (Pa.) on Tuesday. La Porte was pictured on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays that night, as a Souderton player made a tremendous catch against them.
Even though it lost its nationals opener, La Porte put itself in rarefied air this season.
It became the first squad in the 40-year history of La Porte Pop Warner to claim a National Championship bid. In addition, it won 11 of their 14 games and captured the Pop Warner Mid-America Division II Regional Championship, beating the Rockford Renegades (Ill.) 24-7 to earn the regional title on November 17 at Kiwanis Field.
Players on the team were Gavin Ake, Julian Burnett, Keegan Dzomba, Timothy Jenkins, Bryce Jones, Timothy Knoll, Lucas Marshall, Jobe Meyer, Gabriel Wood, Issac Moyer, Hunter Nelson, Nickolas Novak, Aiden Penziol, Gavin Phillips, Reed Raymond, Gavin Rees, Dawson Shreve, Jack Travis, and Xzavier Wilson. La Porte's coaches were Nelson, John Penziol, Rickie Jones, Leland Travis, and Jordan Gosciniak.
When he looks back at this season, Nelson will fondly remember all the memories of his team, the history it achieved, as well as its incredible spirit.
“I'm going to remember all the highlights,” he said. “At the end of the day, I'm going to remember this was a pretty magical season. These guys were able to accomplish something that no one's ever done. I can't stress enough, in the competitive games, in the tournament, we were never the most talented team on the field. And to be able to win and to win big in some of the games, it's just a testament to how great those kids really are. They're great kids. They're great football players. I love them to death.”
