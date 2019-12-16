Empty at the arc

UNION MILLS -- Sometimes, basketball isn’t as complicated as it seems.
In the end, it still comes down to putting the ball in the basket.
South Central missed all 13 of its 3-point shots, including a pair in the final minute and mustered just four points in the fourth quarter Saturday as North Judson rallied from a seven-point deficit to extract a 40-38 win.
“It’s unfortunate,” Satellites coach Wes Bucher said. “If we make one 3 in that game, we win. If we make that layup, we win. I wish we could’ve shot a little better. You’re going to have nights like that and we have to find different ways to score. If you don’t weather the storm, the other team wins.”
Adalynn Harper sparked the Bluejays’ rally with nine fourth-quarter points, the biggest three coming on a trey with 1:17 left that pushed NJ in front 39-38. S.C. (7-3) had three chances to go back in front, coming up empty each time. On the next possession, Olivia Marks missed an open layup. After a missed North Judson free throw, Faith Biggs rimmed a 3. Down two, the Satellites had one last crack at a tie or win when the Jays’ Lillian Frasure split two foul shots, but Abbie Tomblin’s triple try was long.
“They’re shots we want to take,” Bucher said. “You trust your players. We play a lot of zone, so we know the back side of a zone is usually open. I told the girls we did do a pretty good job seeing the back side of the floor. They show a lot of gaps, so we know next time they will take that away and we’ll have that other shot on the opposite side. We just have to hit some.”
S.C. accomplished goal one on defense, containing the high-scoring Frasure. She had 13 points on just 4-of-18 shooting, but handed out six assists. many of them resulting in the six combined treys by Harper (four) and Jordynn Dusek (two).
“I was pleased with our defense,” Bucher said. “We watched them play twice and it became pretty apparent we’d have to shut down Frasure through the lane. We came in looking to see how our 1-3-1 would handle Frasure trying to get to the rim and we held her for the most part. (Harper) hit some big shots. that’s high school basketball. You have those nights when you’re the big wig. You tip your cap to them. At the end of day, you pick your poison and we picked the kid with over 1,600 points as a junior. They came to shoot. The good thing about that is we can close out a little harder on other people.”
Amber Wolf had 16 points for South Central, carrying the hosts to a 34-27 lead through three quarters. The 6-foot senior did most of her damage in the lane and at the rim when teammates found her in the gaps of the North Judson zone. Wolf was scoreless in the fourth quarter, getting just one shot.
“I think we’re a great 3-point shooting team, we just forced them a lot,” Wolf said. “If we get the ball in the post first for the kick out, we would be a lot better. We need focus on getting some layups first instead of always settling for the 3. We need more patience with the ball. The first half, we were hitting the post, getting good looks. We really shut down the drive. We knew (Frasure was) really strong going to the basket and we had to stop it. She did a really good job kicking it out to their 3-point shooters. She gave them perfect passes and they hit some shots. Maybe if we tip some of those passes, it’s a different ball game.”
Biggs added 11 points for the Satellites.
“All things considered, I’m very proud,” Bucher said. “We’re right there. We have a lot of young players, so they’re going to have moments. All in all, we responded well. The mistakes were followed by something positive. We didn’t compound them.”
Despite the loss, S.C. knows it’s in the mix with the two-time defending sectional champion Bluejays, who are now in the same field as the Satellites with their move to Class 2A.
“There were definitely some good takeaways,” Wolf said. “We knew what to expect and we did really good against it. We had really good defense. I thought this was a really good game to play. We were curious how we matched up with them. Now that we’ve seen it, we can go back and fix what we need to fix, come back in the sectional and we’ll be ready. It gives you a little more incentive. I’m really excited for sectionals.”
North Judson 40, South Central 38
