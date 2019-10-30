We are all familiar with the grind.
Some have different relationships with it. A coach I used to work with down in Indianapolis preached to the wrestling team to “embrace the grind.” He would periodically remind the kids of this mantra throughout practices, with a heavier emphasis in the middle and end of the season. I found it helped the kids understand that practicing the same moves over and over is perhaps the most important task at hand, especially as they improved on the details.
When we look at our own seasons, whether we are chasing a goal or trekking through our careers, I think it’s important to reflect on the day-to-day as it pertains to the big picture. Small steps taken toward improving our craft quickly adds to the success of the end goals. Thinking of ways to accomplish something better or more efficiently eventually leads to some level of mastery.
I first started writing as a contributor to the News-Dispatch and Herald Argus some 13 years ago. I began by covering football games without a real clue on how to do it. I remember the stress of writing a story that painted some sort of a picture of the event. Trying to piece together quotes from coaches and players to emphasize points I was trying to convey, gathering accurate stats, and meeting deadlines led to late nights lost flipping through the pages of my notebook.
When I sat down with Jim Peters back in July on a hot day at Starbucks, I was ready to begin this process again after a five-year hiatus from writing in any publication. I pitched the idea of covering running events, and he seemed to like it. Opportunity followed as I also agreed to covering high school sports again. I knew the writing grind was on the horizon.
My vision on covering running events with my own personal twist was sound. I did not necessarily want to write a beat report of a race. I wanted to focus on the people, setting, and plot of the races. It seemed simple as ideas began gathering on which direction I could take the project. However, writing about these events always is a bit more complicated than I originally think.
Three months have passed since I started covering races, and I am always looking for different angles to write about, God forbid something gets stale. Sometimes simplicity is the best option, but simplicity in writing requires loads of effort. Looking at my filled and flimsy notebook now, I see cryptic scribbles of thoughts and countless interviews. I see themes develop and disappear more often than they reach final draft.
I blame the grind, that beautiful monster that we tend to forget about when taking on a project. My grind requires me to analyze what it is I am going to write about. The cancer survivor? The 77-year old man who lost 100 pounds and now runs races every weekend? The overall winner, or the last to cross the finish line? How about the dozen or so people I interviewed in each event? The options present me with infinite possibilities, which is quite daunting when trying to keep the story to around 800-words.
As I move forward in this part of my career, I have lots of joy. I have spoken with many people who are out there chasing dreams and goals and fighting for causes that are larger than life. Detailing their efforts is my sole purpose for writing, and boy, that takes a lot of work. I’m about ten races deep in this leg of my writing career, and the grind has never felt so real.
Fall will soon kill all vegetation from the woods and fields, clearing the way for winter to occupy with ease. Runners will continue lining up at the starting line in freezing temperatures, snow and wind. They will stare down the task at hand with the finish line as a part of their goal. Each runner, however, must navigate hills, competition, and themselves as they grind through the courses.
The grind is merciless, but we must continue to line up anyway.
