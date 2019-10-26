SOUTH BEND — If there were any concerns of a New Prairie football hangover following a last-second loss to Elkhart Central to end the regular season, they were erased almost immediately Friday.
Midway into the second quarter, quarterback Chase Ketterer dropped back for a pass on his own 24-yard line. The Cougars' passing game has been inconsistent at times this year, with drops on perfect passes or overthrows to a wide open receiver. But this time, Ketterer saw a streaking Wyatt Kmiecik with separation and didn't miss.
Ketterer hit his favorite target in stride, and the speedy Kmiecik did what he does best. He made a defender miss, sprinted over to the left side of the field and outran the rest of the South Bend Riley defense for a 76-yard touchdown, extending New Prairie's lead to 35-6.
The score was Ketterer's fourth of the night already, and the Cougars' fifth. The 35 points that early in a game is a feat of its own, but doing so on just 18 offensive plays made it even more impressive.
New Prairie's dominance offensively helped it cruise to an easy 56-13 victory over South Bend Riley (5-5) in the first round of Class 4A Sectional 17 play at Jackson Field.
"I wasn't surprised at all (by this quick start)," said associate head coach Bill Gumm. "Our kids were fired up all week and felt like they had something to prove. We had a really good week of practice."
The Cougars came into practice this week with a fire burning inside of them, wanting to prove to everyone they're still state title contenders. If gutsy wins over Mishawaka and Penn in the regular season weren't enough to convince one of New Prairie's chances to get to Indianapolis, Friday may have done the trick.
Head coach Russ Radtke's offense, led by one of Indiana's best quarterbacks in Ketterer, is as good as it gets. It has a pair of dynamic runners in the backfield with Ketterer and senior Chris Mays, making its read-option scheme difficult to stop. If you plan to take Ketterer away, Mays will have a field day; and if you plan to take Mays away, it's Ketterer's turn.
"Coming into practice this week, we really stressed taking the momentum early," Mays said. "I think we did a pretty good job of that tonight."
Radtke hardly passes the ball due to his offense's dominance on the ground. But getting it going through the air will be of the utmost importance the further the Cougars advance in the playoffs. Ketterer started clicking with Kmiecik and the other receivers last week against the Blazers and on the rare occasion he dropped back to pass against the Wildcats, good things happened.
New Prairie (9-1) will host Culver Academies (6-4) in the sectional semifinals next Friday.
New Prairie 56, South Bend Riley 13
Chase Ketterer and Chris Mays combined for seven touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.