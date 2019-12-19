LaCROSSE — Kaylee Welkie doesn't have any time to rest. Ever.
When one attends a LaCrosse girls and boys basketball doubleheader, they can experience somewhat of a peculiar spectacle. Welkie, a 5-foot-7 junior leading the Tigers in rebounding, isn't done with her responsibilities when the clock hits zeroes. In fact, she's only halfway done with her athletic duties for the night.
In order to get both games finished in a timely fashion, the boys warmups begin not even a minute after the girls finish their game. Welkie is one of LaCrosse's main cheerleaders as well, giving her no time in between the end of her contest and when she starts her cheering responsibilities.
When the Tigers' boys run onto the court, Welkie, in her full orange and green basketball uniform, performs a variety of stunts, including a back handspring. It's not often an athlete concludes one tiring, challenging event and continues to physically exert themself in another just minutes later. But thus is and has been the case for Welkie since her freshman year.
"It's kind of funny, doing all that in my basketball uniform," Welkie said. "But physically, it's pretty difficult to have to do a back handspring and different kinds of stunts right after I played a full basketball game. They're hard enough to do on their own, let alone when you just finished a game beforehand."
Thankfully for Welkie, girls coach Chris McGowen usually waits for Welkie to do her thing cheering before giving his postgame speech. It only takes a couple minutes for her to perform the stunts while LaCrosse's boys team takes the floor, so it's no big deal for McGowen.
"It's kind of nice to give all the girls a few minutes to talk amongst themselves after the game, too," McGowen said. "But if for some reason what I need to say can't wait, Kaylee always makes sure to come up to me the next day or at practice and catch up on what I said. She's very diligent with everything she does and doesn't let one activity get in the way of another."
Once McGowen's postgame speeches conclude, it's a race against time for Welkie.
Twenty minutes separates the end of the girls game to the beginning of the boys. Welkie consumes a few of those minutes performing stunts for the boys' entrance. Then a varying amount of time listening to McGowen talking to the team. Most girls would begin untying their shoes or putting on makeup to prep for cheering during these speeches. Not Welkie. She thinks it's disrespectful to do so.
Whenever that comes to an end, though, Welkie has to get out of her basketball uniform and into her cheer dress and shoes. She then does her makeup and puts a bow in her hair, heading back out to the court before the National Anthem commences. There's typically ample time for Welkie to do so. But she recalls a time her sophomore year when McGowen's speech was much lengthier than usual.
"I don't usually get that stressed with changing quickly since I've gotten so used to it, but this time was crazy," Welkie said. "My cheer friends know my routine and realized I wasn't out yet with a couple minutes to go before the game, so they all came in after Coach finished up. One was changing my shoes for me, the other doing my hair, another helping me put on the right outfit. It was like a fully-functional assembly line."
That's only happened one time from what she can recall. As regards to every other doubleheader, Welkie is used to the routine by now. She doesn't have to lay out both her uniforms the night before so she remembers everything. She doesn't change in a rush, either. It's all a normal process at this point. Same with her practice schedule during the week.
Welkie's cheer coach is very flexible with her practice schedule, allowing Welkie to participate in both cheer and basketball every day. It depends on the day, but she has one of the practices from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the other following directly after until 7 p.m. It's tiring for Welkie, but she never slacks off in one so she can be all-in for the other. That's not an option for her.
"Sometimes I have to leave one practice early to get to another," Welkie said. "But I'll never not give my all. Sometimes I think I should take one practice off just to rest my body and my mind a little bit, but I never go through with it. I've never had to, and that's not the kind of person I am."
The grind doesn't stop after practices finish for Welkie, though. She's one of the top students in her class, is a member of the National Honor Society and is an active member of a charity group that meets up weekly to serve the community. Welkie also takes Precalculus, a college-level Sociology class, and a Chemistry II course that is so prestigious, only three students are enrolled in it.
"I'm not sure how she does it," McGowen said. "She's one of those people, though, that's successful in everything they do. She has a really good attitude and work ethic both in the classroom and in athletics that sets a really great example for the younger kids on our team. She's someone we want all of them to look up to and emulate."
