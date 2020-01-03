VALPARAISO — With the goal of claiming the sectional and advancing to the regional in a little over a month, winning two games in one day will be necessary to capture the regional.
La Porte's girls basketball team hopes Friday's Valparaiso Tournament championship served as ideal preparation.
The Slicers earned two victories within a span of about seven hours, finishing off the experience by besting the host and Duneland Athletic Conference foe Vikings for the second time this season, 50-40, in the title game on Friday night.
“It's a good image of what it will be like in the regional if we make it that far,” La Porte's Ryin Ott said. “We got a championship win here and hopefully a championship win in the regional, after we hopefully claim the sectional. This championship game was kind of pivotal for future success.”
Between games, the Slicers went out to eat at Noodles & Company, and followed by going to a hotel conference room and relaxed and/or slept.
La Porte (11-4) seemed a little lethargic at the start. Otherwise, it controlled most of the contest against Valpo (9-7) and never let it get closer than eight points in the fourth quarter. That helped the Slicers capture back-to-back victories on the same day, something it aims to achieve in the regional down the road, including topping Fort Wayne South 66-58 in Friday's opener.
“We don't want to jump too far ahead,” La Porte coach Rob Walker said. “We've still got a very tough sectional to play. But this did get us prepared for tourney time. That's why I like this tournament right now. We came in as not the favorite team to win this tournament, so we're tickled. To beat Fort Wayne South, they were No. 15 ranked in the state two weeks ago.”
After erasing a few early five-point leads, the Slicers closed the opening quarter on an 11-0 run. That pushed the margin to six following the first, 13-7, and they nursed that advantage the rest of the way.
La Porte turned up the defensive pressure, holding the Vikings scoreless for roughly five-and-a-half minutes with their three-quarters-court press and getting some easy baskets. In total, the Slicers reeled off a 13-0 spurt that spanned into the second period, making it 15-7. Nyla Asad was the offensive catalyst in the quarter, scoring eight of her team's 10 points. At the break, La Porte led 23-16.
It then went ahead as much as nine in the third before Valpo cut the deficit to 35-29 heading to the fourth. In the latter stages of the last quarter, the Vikings used a half-court trap. And it worked to some degree, but ultimately the Slicers settled down as the lead never dipped below eight in the fourth. La Porte appeared to answer anytime Valpo challenged it after half.
“We really wanted to get a championship win since we didn't win any tournaments this summer,” Ott said. “So it kind of made us want to get this win. We know all teams are going to have a run, so we just wanted to make our stand and push forward.”
Asad guided La Porte with 18 points, five rebounds and four steals, and converted some nice driving baskets to help keep Valpo at bay.
“I don't think the secret will be kept too much longer about Nyla Asad,” Walker said. “Teams are going to have to adjust because she's come up with some big games. She had 49 points in the two games of this tournament. She's the MVP of this tournament, in my book. They didn't select one, but I selected her.”
Ott also reached double figures with 10 points and added three steals, while Lauren Pollock followed with nine points and seven boards. Kayla Jones had seven points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals, and Alanti Biggers grabbed three boards.
“Kayla Jones is the rudder to our whole offense,” Walker added. “And she also had the assignment of guarding (Aleah) Ferngren, who in my opinion is an All-DAC player at this point in the season. And Ferngren was taken out of her game a little bit, and Kayla just does a really good job of guarding her. And she also has to come down and lead the offense.”
Jones limited Ferngren to just five points.
Sarah Douglas led the Vikings with nine points, and Kiana Oelling recorded seven points.
La Porte forced 13 turnovers in the first stanza and held Valpo to 35 percent shooting on the night.
Valparaiso Tournament
Championship
La Porte 50, Valparaiso 40
The Slicers’ Nyla Asad and Ryin Ott combined for 28 points.
