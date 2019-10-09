LAKEVILLE — In Wednesday night's sectional quarterfinal matchup between Marquette and Westville, it was all Blazers from the get-go in their 10-0 victory in the Class A LaVille Sectional at Newton Park.
Marquette held the ball all night long and found its first legitimate opportunity 13 minutes into the match. Following a nice through ball down the right side of the pitch, senior captain Ian Baker struck one to the back of the net. An offsides whistle was called, though, keeping the score at zero apiece.
It didn't take long after that for the Blazers to put one up on the scoreboard, however. Baker again ripped one at the Westville goalkeeper and the ball richocheted to the keeper's left. Marquette controlled it and set up its offense again. Junior Vincent Pacheco found an opening standing at the left side of the 18-yard box and rocketed one, clanking off the top crossbar and down into the goal to make it a 1-0 game in the 16th minute.
Following almost 20 more minutes of possession-dominant soccer, Marquette found itself in yet another scoring situation. And this time, Baker's persistence paid off. Standing close to the right goal post, he finessed a shot with the outside part of his right foot to extend the Blazers' lead to two goals in the 34th minute.
The Blackhawks were getting worked for the greater part of the first half, and in the 38th minute, didn't do themselves any favors. Marquette's Kieran Larkin attempted to cross one in from the left side of the 18-yard box, and a Westville defender smartly got in the way. He stuck out a foot in an attempt to thwart an offensive attack, but a mishit spun the ball backwards and into his own net for an own goal to make it a three-goal game.
The Blackhawks' only shot of the first half came in the 40th minute on a free kick following an iffy foul call against the Blazers.
Once the second half started up, it was more of the same again.
Marquette blew the game wide open to 5-0 in a span of just 20 seconds shortly after play resumed. Senior Sam Wadle headed one in nearing the end of the 42nd minute, and almost immediately after, Larkin tacked on another for good measure. He stood just over 25 yards out on the left side of the field and tattooed one hard and into the top-right corner for an astounding goal.
Acting as if a five-goal lead wasn't enough, the Blazers kept pressing offensively. Six minutes after Larkin's goal, freshman Connor Bakota threaded a perfect ball to his left to a wide open Paco Alonzo, who easily converted with an open net in front of him. Make it six goals for Marquette, while Westville still had just the lone shot on goal to its credit.
Alonzo put another one in the back of the net in the 56th minute as well, pushing the Blazers' lead to a whopping seven. Baker joined Alonzo in the two-goal club eight minutes later, pushing Marquette's lead just two goals shy of double-digits.
Two wasn't enough for the senior team captain, though. So in the 67th minute, Baker hustled down the field and into the left side of the 18-yard box. He turned and fired a shot with his left foot that hit off the goalie's hands and into the net for a hat trick and a nine-goal Blazers lead. Not to be outdone, Alonzo netted a hat trick of his own with less than two minutes to go in regulation.
Westville didn't put one shot on net in the second half, putting its grand total in shots on goal for the night at just one.
Marquette's blowout victory sets it up for a sectional final matchup with Morgan Township, who upset host LaVille with a 71st minute goal prior to the Blazers' game with the Blackhawks. The final will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Class A LaVille Sectional
Semifinals
Marquette 10, Westville 0
Ian Baker and Paco Alonzo had hat tricks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.