Doinks happen

MERRILLVILLE — In November 1996, midway through his first NFL season after being cut by the Bears in 1995, Kevin Butler was attending a conference in Las Vegas.
He figured his kicking career was over at that point, and that was fine. He'd set a rookie record for points in a season in 1985, won a Super Bowl the same year, and got to play professional football for more than a decade. He had his fun.
But on Nov. 5, the Cardinals gave Butler a call. Arizona's placekicker, Greg Davis, missed a trio of chip-shot field goals in his past two games, prompting then-head coach Vince Tobin to cut him.
Tobin, the Bears' defensive coordinator from 1986 to 1992, needed to fill the kicking vacancy as soon as possible before the team flew across the country for a matchup with the Redskins. He got ahold of Butler on Tuesday and offered him a tryout for the position the following day.
Luckily for Butler, he was just coming off a season in which he converted 16-of-19 field goals (74.2 percent). It wasn't like he lost his confidence or kicking talent.
Butler passed the tryout and was officially the Cardinals' new kicker come Wednesday — a quick process that took just two days to complete.
The team boarded a flight a couple days later to Washington D.C., where Butler made his Cardinals' debut. It was a high-scoring, close game throughout and went into overtime tied at 34. Butler's first game in an Arizona uniform was going as well as possible, a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points in regulation.
Playing on a cold, sloppy Soldier Field for 11 years was paying off on this frigid November afternoon in the nation's capital. But overtime still loomed — a period that is always the most nerve-wracking for any kicker, let alone one that hadn't played in an NFL game in nearly a year.
The Cardinals drove their way down the field to the Redskins' 15-yard-line on the period's opening drive. In 1996, the overtime rules were simply first to score wins. It was a second-and-eight situation with just over nine minutes left, but Tobin opted to send Butler out to attempt a 32-yard field goal to win the game.
"I hit the crossbar," said Butler, the guest speaker at Wednesday's Gary Old Timers Association banquet. "I almost try to forget it, but I hit the crossbar in overtime."
Three minutes later, Arizona got lucky with Washington missing a potential game-winning field goal of its own. Another drive down ensued for the Cardinals, as they made their way to the Redskins' 19. On fourth down, Tobin sent out Butler again for another game-clinching opportunity — this time from 37 yards out.
As Butler planted his left foot and swung his right at the ball, the line and trajectory of the kick were eerily similar to his previous doink. He hit the crossbar again, the second occurence in as many overtime attempts.
But a bright yellow flag laid on the ground near the line of scrimmage. Offsides on Washington. Five yards closer and one more chance for Butler to win the game on a 32-yarder.
"Then I hit the crossbar again," Butler said. "But thankfully, it bounced through to win the game. I remember walking in to Vince Tobin and he was like, 'Kevin, I just want you to meet the guy who almost was the quickest Cardinal ever,' because I was about to get cut if I missed that kick."
Doinks are part of the game for kickers. They happen to everyone; even one of the best kickers in Bears' history and an American Football Kicking and College Hall of Fame member in Butler. But unfortunately for Chicago fans, doinks — particularly the infamous 'double-doink' — are a sore subject after Cody Parkey's game-losing boot against the Eagles in the 2019 NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Butler nearly received the same fate as Parkey, albeit in a far lower-profile game, adding to the similarities between the two. Parkey broke Butler's record for points in a season by a rookie in 2014 as Philadelphia's placekicker, scoring 150 to surpass Butler's 144.
He feels for Parkey and the way he was treated, considering he nearly suffered the same outcome had he not gotten a lucky bounce on the final kick of his first game with Arizona. But he also understands the heightened scrutiny that comes with kicking.
"I don't know too many kickers that have been treated fair when things go bad," Butler said. "That's just part of the game. You know, you get your name on the front of the page when you make the last kick of the game; and when you miss the last kick of the game, it comes with the same consequences."
As for any advice Butler may have for Parkey on how to get over the double-doink: "He just needs to stay away from those posts."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.