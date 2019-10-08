True character is revealed when no one is looking.
Few people other than Kiah Parrott knew that the Kokomo senior had mistakenly signed for a 69, a score that was one shot better than she actually logged in Saturday's girls golf finals.
Parrott could've left Prairie View Golf Club with a medal in hand and nobody would've ever known.
Ultimately, though, Parrott knew, and that's all that mattered, prompting the Ball State recruit to self-report the error, thereby disqualifying herself.
"Everyone knows she's a great golfer," said Michigan City's Lia Thomas, who played in the same group as Parrott in the Lafayette Jefferson Regional. "Now everyone knows she's a good sport, too."
Golf at its core is a game of honor, a tradition of integrity that dates back to its roots. Many say the rules can be too rigid, a subject that could be debated for hours on the 19th hole, but it's that self-governing element that distinguishes the sport from all others.
"It's unfortunate that it's her last experience with high school golf, but ultimately the kid did the right thing and that should trump any feelings of not getting a medal," MC girls coach Drew White said. "Obviously, it's going to sting for a while. You don't want to see a kid punished for an honest mistake. Sometimes, real life isn't reflected in historical terms. I feel horrible for her, for her coach, for Kokomo, but the character of a kid like Kiah is more important than a medal. She'll be OK."
The bright side of the whole scenario has been the wave of support and praise that Parrott has received throughout the state for her noble actions.
"There's a lot of respect there," Thomas said. "I was talking to her at the regional about going to Ball State, and I'm sure they're even more excited to have her now. She shot a 70, which is great, but it's so much more important to be honest. If she had done the opposite, she would known it in her heart and wouldn't be able to live with herself. I would hope if I was in the same situation that I would do the same thing."
So does White, knowing well that his job as a coach is to develop better people and not just better golfers.
"You want to put your kids in the best position to succeed, but you also want them to do things the right way," he said.
When it comes to golf, the majority of people probably fall somewhere in between the stodgy dyed in the wool rule enforcers like the one who snitched on a pro when they saw him commit a rule violation while watching television and the Judge Smails character from Caddy Shack with his infamous 'foot wedge.' It's not a sport where there is any wiggle room on regulations. The question is, should there be?
"There's very little benefit of the doubt," White said. "I've never hidden the fact that I don't like the rules of the game in a lot of ways, and there have been some changes in the last year to make the game more friendly. It's one thing to make a malicious mistake, it's another to do something like having an extra club in your bag. I wish the rules could be adjusted to acknowledge that mistakes happen, that most people aren't trying to pull one over. Sometimes, I wish it was more like baseball and football, where you could go to a referee in a situation, have them make a decision and play on."
All the gray area aside, we can all agree in giving Parrott a hearty round of applause for her champion sportsmanship.
