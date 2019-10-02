Different lineup, same result

La PORTE — Michigan City's boys tennis lineup had a drastically different look for Wednesday's La Porte Sectional semifinal match with Marquette, so the Wolves' early-season 4-1 win over the Blazers didn't have coach Mike Tsugawa check marking the win column too soon.
"When we drew Marquette, I was, well, we're not quite as solid at singles as we were, so given that, we'll have to win at both doubles and three singles," Tsugawa said.
The Wolves (7-10) took those matches and picked and two singles as well in scoring an identical 4-1 victory over the Blazers at the LeRoy Courts in Kesling Park, sending City into today's final with the host Slicers.
"The lineup change happened for a lot of reasons," Tsugawa said. "It made us stronger at doubles certainly. Both La Porte and New Prairie are tough teams. The odds are in their favor, no matter who it is, but we figured this was probably our best shot at it. We were having a really good season, so there was no real need to change, but when we made it, all of a sudden, a couple weeks of tennis got even more fun."
The only spot in City's lineup that remained the same was one doubles with Lucas White and John Bruning, who delivered a 6-3, 6-2 win over Aidan McDonnell and Brendan Mack. Ryan Cuma and Kyle Yackus, who were playing one and three singles previously, took two doubles 6-2, 6-0 over Noah Wadle and Colin Thompson. Josiah Miller, at two doubles the last time the teams played, is now at two singles, where he downed Cormack Bardol 6-2, 6-3, while Luke Poulin, a JV singles player earlier in the season, took three singles over Riggs Bardol, 6-3, 6-0.
"The Bardols are all talented tennis players," Tsugawa said. "There was no easy out. Josiah played far better, I think he even surprised himself. He was absolutely fantastic. He's been playing extremely confident for a couple weeks now."
Marquette picked up its sole point at one singles, where Sean Bardol bested Connor Reynolds, 6-4, 6-2. Reynolds had played two against Marquette previously.
"Connor played about as well as he can," Tsugawa said. "We knew Sean was awfully talented."
Sean Bardol overcame a 3-1 deficit to take the first set and jumped out 5-0 in the second set as he advances in the one singles sectional.
"Cormack played him that day and lost," Sean said. "I caught some of their match, so I had an idea of what I was trying to do, but that first set, I found out pretty quick I had to figure out something else. I got down real quick, but got back up. I was just moving him a lot around the court, corner to corner, long rallies. Coach tells us, make them hit one more shot."
Bardol is expected to next face New Prairie's Nick Boyd, who won at one singles over La Porte's Andy Emmons.
"I'm excited," Bardol said. "Tennis is kind of a short season, so it's nice to extend it a little bit."
Blazers coach Earl Cunningham saw improvement across the board from the Blazers (7-7), even with the final score remaining the same.
"I thought the kids played better," he said. "We didn't get 'bageled.' That's what I told them. Everybody got some games. The first time we played them, we didn't. Two doubles, I was thrilled to death with. They got 'bageled' with (M.C.'s) old doubles team, came back and won a couple games off their one and three singles players. It's a good way to end the season. The kids were pretty upbeat, so I'm happy."
La Porte turned back New Prairie 3-2 in the other semifinal.
"How this translates, I have no idea," Tsugawa said. "I'm just thrilled we have the chance to play."
La Porte Sectional
Semifinals
Michgan City 4, Marquette 1
