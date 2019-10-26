La PORTE — Admittedly, getting complacent with leads had been an issue for La Porte's volleyball team at times this season.
Unfortunately for the Slicers, it reared its ugly head at maybe the worst time, with a spot in the Elite 8 at stake.
Leading 18-12 in Set 4 with a chance to force a decisive fifth set in a regional semifinal, the Slicers faltered down the stretch, allowing a stingy Penn squad to pounce. The result was La Porte's season-ending, agonizing four-set loss, 30-28, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, in a Class 4A La Porte Regional semifinal Saturday morning.
The Kingsmen closed Set 4 on a gigantic 13-4 spurt.
“The girls played well overall,” La Porte coach Cassie Holmquest said. “But it's kind of the same as we have all year though. We get in lulls that we can't get out of. And when you play good teams, they take advantage of that.”
In addition to capitalizing on Slicers' miscues at the end of the fourth set, Penn played nearly flawlessly, using timely hitting to prevail.
After La Porte (27-6) took a 19-14 cushion, the visitors reeled off four straight points to pull within 19-18. Set 4 then was knotted at 20, 21 and 22 before the Kingsmen (29-6) captured the last three points to win that set and the match, 25-22, after a Slicers' kill sailed out of bounds. La Porte's last lead was 20-19 in the fourth set.
The Slicers were hoping to advance to the regional final against either Munster or Crown Point. In an exceptional regional field where every team entered with at least 27 victories, whoever wins this regional will earn it.
That doesn't make it any easier on La Porte.
“It's still difficult because I think we were the better team,” the Slicers' Olivia Voelker said. “We just didn't show up as well as we could have.”
In Set 1, La Porte and Penn battled back and forth.
The Kingsmen built a few four-point leads, then eventually went ahead five, 21-16. The Slicers stormed back, however, tying it 24-24. Penn then had set point leading 25-24, but La Porte rallied again and went ahead 26-25 to have set point of its own. In total, the Slicers had three set points, however, couldn’t quite close it out, eventually losing a grueling opening set, 30-28.
The Slicers pulled away midway through the second set, receiving contributions from several players. Annalise Warnock, Aniya Kennedy and Cheyanne Seymour were particularly effective at the net. They took a 13-9 advantage to force a Penn timeout. Later, they went ahead as many as seven, 20-13, and held off the visitors to claim that set, 25-20, after a Kingsmen kill went long.
“I was proud of them for that,” Holmquest said of her team's response after the first-set loss. “And I really thought we had Set 4 in the bag, but we just let them get on a run.”
In the pivotal third set, Penn erased an early three-point hole to build a 17-14 cushion to initiate a Slicers’ timeout. The Kingsmen pushed the margin to 22-16, before La Porte fought back to pull within three at 23-20. Penn finished off that set, though, as its hitters were a little too tough, winning 25-21 to go ahead two-sets-to-one.
At the outset of Set 4, the Slicers took control, jumping ahead 8-2. Penn then cut the deficit to three, 10-7, but the home team answered to build its biggest lead of the set, 16-9. Warnock and Kennedy were crucial offensively. That advantage stretched to 18-12 before the Kingsmen went on the match-changing rally.
“They really ran their middle a lot and we just could not get a good hand on her,” Holmquest said. “She pretty much took control of that set.”
Warnock paced La Porte with 17 kills, and Kennedy was right behind with 16 kills and eight blocks, including six solo. Seymour notched 11 kills and five blocks, while Paige Conklin added nine kills and two aces. Voelker was very consisent in the back row with countless digs.
"Both of our outside (hitters) were effective," Holmquest added. "Like how we couldn't get a good touch on their middle, they couldn't get a good touch on our outside. So our outsides carried us today. Both Annalise (Warnock) and Cheyanne (Seymour) did really well. And obviously, our passers looked good. Olivia (Voelker) looked good. Annalise looked good passing, too."
Voelker added what made her play stalwart at times in the back row.
“I was just reading the hitters' arms and going for everything I could,” Voelker said.
The Kingsmen faced Crown Point in a regional final Saturday night. The Bulldogs (29-6) edged Munster (27-8) in Saturday’s second semifinal in five games, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 19-17.
The Slicers say goodbye to three seniors, Warnock, Seymour and Lexi Joyner.
“All of them are extraordinary girls,” Holmquest said. “They're great young adults. I truly like each and every one of them. So it's sad to see them go, but they have good things coming for them in the future.”
Despite this difficult setback, La Porte earned 27 wins this year, only losing to three teams, Munster, Crown Point and Penn. Plus, it won the sectional for the first time in three years and posted a 12-2 Duneland Conference record.
“Overall, we had a really good season this year,” Holmquest said. “We lost six matches overall. We finished second in the DAC. Winning the sectional. Those things speak for themselves. All those things are great.”
Class 4A La Porte Regional
Semifinals
Penn 30-20-25-25, La Porte 28-25-21-22
The Slicers’ Annalise Warnock had a team-best 17 kills.
