Dealing with adversity

NEW CARLISLE — As the American flag came down slowly from the ceiling for the National Anthem, the New Prairie girls basketball team got out of its huddle to line up and face the flag before the band performed the ‘Star Spangled Banner.’
Two familiar faces for the Cougars weren’t in uniform, however. Leading rebounder Maddie McSurley wore a navy New Prairie track suit, while senior point guard Libby Lapczynski was nowhere to be seen. According to coach Todd Dermody, Lapczynski will no longer be with the team for the remainder of the season, while McSurley will not join the team until the sectional. No reason was given as to why for either girl.
Lapczynski and McSurley aren’t the type of players to fill it up offensively, but what they’ve done for the Cougars so far this year have been invaluable. McSurley works feverishly down low to accrue rebounds and second-chance opportunities, while Lapczynski is New Prairie’s unquestioned leader and facilitator; she has elite ball-handling skills and knows the offense better than anyone on the team.
Thursday night’s contest with Culver Academies looked to be a tough test for the Cougars. But a 20-point, 14-rebound performance from junior forward Jordan Winters helped pace the offense, while freshman guard Eva Dodds and others stepped up in increased roles to lead New Prairie to a 55-37 victory over the Eagles.
“It’s hard playing without (Lapczynski and McSurley), but I try to focus on who we have on the floor; not who we don’t have,” Dermody said. “We had a lot of girls step up tonight. I challenged Jordan earlier this week, and she answered the bell. She usually puts up some solid points for us, but it was nice seeing her grab all those rebounds and block those shots. She even brought the ball up the court as well.”
In addition to Winters’ high-volume double-double, she was a key distributor and defensive force as well. Winters blocked three Eagles' shots, piled up four steals and created four assists. She led the team in every major category on the night aside from assists, where junior guard Sage Mougin led the team with five.
“I knew I had to score, but I also knew I had to bring the team together without those two girls,” Winters said. “I knew we couldn’t do it if we didn’t play as a team. We were saying afterward how this might have been our best overall game as a team this year.”
The most prominent offensive force for the Cougars, aside from Winters, was a freshman in Dodds who oozes potential. Her handles, outside shot and motor on both ends of the court were on display against Culver Academy (2-11), as she stepped up on a night Dermody needed her to most.
With four minutes remaining in the first quarter, Dodds in-bounded the ball from the left side of the court over to Winters standing in between the key and the 3-point line. Winters passed it quickly right back to Dodds, who splashed in a 3-pointer right away. The triple gave New Prairie a 5-2 lead, and it never looked back from then-on.
“Eva was awesome tonight, too,” Dermody said. “She’s got great handles, can shoot it well and she brings a lot of energy to the table. It’s nice seeing her and a few other young players get going.”
Winters and Dodds stood out the most, but plenty of others stepped up in what was an all-around solid performance for the Cougars (4-12). Sophomore guard Bri Podemski, who usually plays junior varsity, played ferocious on-ball defense throughout the night, coupled with junior guard Megan Pinter. Junior forward Allison Pavlick, who Dermody describes as the heart of the team, played physical down low all night and tallied seven points and five rebounds. And Mougin, who rarely saw the floor before Lapczynski and McSurley’s absences, led the team in assists and came away with a pair of steals on the other end.
“I’m really proud of how the whole team played tonight,” Dermody said. “You had some girls that you’d think might be intimidated out there, but none of them reacted that way. They all stepped up and played well and did what we asked them to do. It was a great game all around.”
New Prairie 55, Culver Academies 37
Jordan Winters had 20 points and 14 rebounds.
