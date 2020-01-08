Coming back strong

LACROSSE — Throughout warmups before LaCrosse’s 52-41 win over River Forest on Tuesday night, Tigers' senior forward Claire Garwood stood near half court and sat down to stretch.
A normal routine for most any basketball player; but for her, it’s more necessary than it is for most. A few leg stretches ensued, focusing primarily on her left leg that was strapped with a black, bulky knee brace around her left knee, ranging from the middle of her thigh to the middle of her shin.
Garwood tore her left anterior cruciate ligament in the summer at Plymouth in a weekly league, putting a wrench in LaCrosse’s plans for what looked to be a fruitful 2019-20 season.
With Garwood’s injury occurring about half a year ago, however, Tigers coach Chris McGowen was hopeful his second-leading scorer in the 2018-19 season could return in January. And finally, Tuesday night, it happened.
"It felt so nice to be back," Garwood said. "I'm really glad I was able to recover quick enough to play part of my senior season."
With 4:23 remaining in the first quarter, senior forward Madi Heavilin drew contact on an and-one layup, allowing for the first substitution of the game.
Garwood rose from the bench and made her way to center court, ready to see her first in-game action since tearing her ACL. The public address announcer belted, 'Now checking in, No. 32, Claire Garwood,' sending the crowd to its feet and into a raucous cheer.
It didn’t take long for Garwood to pick up where she left off in a high-scoring junior campaign.
Not even 30 seconds after checking in, senior point guard Mya Morrow took the ball up the court. After a few passes around the right side of the floor, the ball made its way back to Morrow at the top of the key.
“Swing it!” boomed McGowen from the bench.
Standing in a crouched, ready-to-shoot position just to the left of Morrow was Garwood. Morrow listened to her coach’s orders and fired off a quick pass to Garwood, who quickly heaved up a perfect 3-pointer from the left wing, catching nothing but twine on the way through. Those in attendance stood to their feet in support of Garwood, happy to see her back on the court.
"That felt really good," Garwood said. "It was definitely something I'll remember for a while."
She was a bit rusty from that point on, scoring 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting; but that’s expected for anyone in their first game back from a devastating injury.
She did, still, lead the Tigers in scoring and finished second in rebounding, hauling in seven boards. She racked up two assists as well to her total, making for an all-around solid game.
Her most impactful play, however, came midway through the fourth quarter when she finished through contact in the lane to put the Tigers up 11. That play energized her team for the remainder of the game, as LaCrosse held on to win by 11 and thwarted any pressure the Ingots put on them.
Morgan Wozniak and Heavilin also scored 11 apiece for the Tigers.
What makes Garwood's performance Tuesday even more impressive is that she compiled those statistics while coming off the bench in limited time. It's all a part of her rehabilitation process, though, as McGowen doesn't want to rush her right back into things before she's ready.
"The rehab process was a little rough at first," Garwood said. "But it became easier once I got going. The hardest part was being able to fully bend my knee; that took about three weeks or so. We're just taking it slow right now so I can get back into game shape. Not running for so long gets you out of shape real quick."
LaCrosse 52, River Forest 41
The Tigers' Morgan Wozniak and Madi Heavilin both netted 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.