Coho make a holiday appearance

Coho-ho!
Those tasty, silvery salmon made a surprise appearance along the southern edge of Lake Michigan in time for Christmas. And they’re likely to stick around as long as the mild weather continues to give anglers a crack at them.
Trollers at Portage have caught coho by the dozens at times in recent weeks and they were still snapping Thursday. I even heard a pair of perch anglers caught their limits of the small salmon by dangling fathead minnows near bottom in 15 feet of water outside of Burns Ditch. They did not catch any perch however.
Michigan City anglers have mostly been less fortunate. A lot of anglers have tried the pier, harbor and lower creek with little luck during the past 10 days.
However, Greg Miller was on the spot in Michigan CIty a couple times in the past week.
“Alex, my daughter, caught four and a big steelhead (on Tuesday) while I caught one coho,” Miller said. “All on Voodoo jigs today, but a few days earlier I caught three in a row on a small square-bill crankbait.”
Miller rigs the jig four feet below a float and tips it with a butterworm. Both Voodoo jigs and butterworms are available at Chief’s Bait on Hwy 12 across from the NIPSCO cooling tower.
“That steelhead was nuts - out of the water several times. Its the biggest one I’ve seen caught this time of year, easily in the ‘teens.”
Miller said they ended up releasing the big steelie after Alex took a “selfie” with him holding the catch.
“I’ve never seen the coho in here this time of year, there are usually only steelhead until later in the winter,” Miller said.
Indeed, the salmon are a welcome December surprise. We did have a few nights of single digit temps in the middle of the month to push Lake Michigan temperatures down into the 30s. Tributaries and harbors warm up quicker than the big lake when favorable air temps occur, presumably attracting the young salmon.
Again, it usually doesn’t happen until February around here. Also, again, there were a lot more coho being caught further west than at Michigan City.
While some coho were around locally, the steelhead fishing has been poor by past standards. The best anglers are barely scratching up a fish or two per trip on Trail Creek.
The State Stream Tournament on Dec. 7 had just eight steelhead brought in by two dozen anglers. James Kuten won the event with a nine-pound, 15-ounce steelhead.
The plus side of the steelhead situation is the winter-run fish always arrive sometime by March and April. One good rain event and/or snow melt (after we get it) could trigger a run of fresh fish anytime during the winter.
Perch fishing has been good for decades during winter at Calumet Harbor (Cal-Sag channel) and a few points along the Chicago lakefront, but the mild weather has allowed hundreds of boats to participate and most are catching limits. I’ve heard no reports of perch near Michigan City.
Lake trout continue to be caught along the rock walls of the Port of Indiana as well as at Calumet where some boaters are catching their limit of perch than switching over to jigging tackle for the big trout.
Ice Fishing
Hard to think about hard-water angling after a week of near 50-degree weather to end the year, but it doesn’t take long to make safe ice in January -- provided there isn’t much snow to impede the freezing process.
Tentative dates for fishing contests (see Facebook for details on each event) are Jan. 11 for the Spring Lake Derby & Pancake Breakfast near Hobart, Jan. 25 for Friends of Fishing Derby in Valparaiso and Feb. 8-10 for the big North American Ice Fishing extravaganza in LaPorte.
Deer Harvest Up
The Indiana statewide deer harvest was at 111,571 this week surpassing the totals for the same time period from the previous couple of seasons. The LaPorte County total was at 1,764, which was up for the same time period over the past five years. To view the interactive harvest figures and more, see https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/10286.htm.
Calendar Marks
The 2020 Hoosier Coho Club tournament and meetings schedule has been set at www.hoosiercohoclub.org.
The Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo is Jan. 23-26 at the Schaumburg Convention Center. The Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show is Feb. 14-23. The Fish On Show is Feb. 22-23 in Portage. The Ultimate Sports Show is March 19-22 in Grand Rapids, Mich.
