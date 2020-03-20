LaCrosse baseball field

LaCrosse’s baseball field has undergone major renovations and upgrades in advance of a season that is on hold until at least May 1.

 Photo by Eric Snyder

For Eric Snyder, the practice limitations resulting from the corona virus aren’t without a silver lining.

“My Bat Speed business has taken off,” the LaCrosse coach said.

Email: jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com

Twitter: @JP8185

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.