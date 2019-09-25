La PORTE — You drive for show, but you putt for...
OK, the dough part doesn't apply in high school girls golf since, well, kids can't be paid, you get the idea.
Success with the flat blade is crucial.
"I think putting is something both Taylor (Skibinski) and Lia (Thomas) need to focus on," Michigan City coach Drew White said after Friday's La Porte Sectional. "The greens at Battle Ground, it's the land of crowns down there. They're not the easiest greens to navigate."
While the Wolves qualified for Saturday's Lafayette Jefferson Regional as a team, they figure to be a longshot to advance that way, though Skibinski and Thomas should be right in the mix for individual qualifying. Thomas survived in a playoff to move on with an 81, while Skibinski shot an 88.
"I think I was more of a mental case last year," Skibinski said with a laugh following her third-place round of 79 in the sectional. "I'm excited about it. I'm feeling a little bit confident. I'm just going to take it hole by hole, put the past hole behind and keep going forward."
After struggling to an 84 at Beechwood, Thomas looks to do the same.
"(Regionals) is what she's been aiming at all year," White said. "She wants to get back down to Prairie View and this is when she has to be on. Ultimately, she'll become a stronger golfer because of this. You have to experience adversity, learn to work through your struggles. She's still a young kid. It's not always the easiest thing to do. Make no mistake about it, those two girls are going to be doing everything they can to get down to Prairie View."
In addition to the Wolves, Marquette's Daniela Bellido (77) and New Prairie's Jaiden (87) and Jordan Winters (90) will play individually.
Small world: When Bruce Watson took over as New Prairie's girls golf coach last year, he came to find out that he grew up near the Winters' grandmother, Therese, and uncle Henry in Dowagiac, Mich.
"Jordan said her grandparents live in Dowagiac and I asked her, 'What's their name?'" Watson said. "She told me, 'Rusinek,' and I'm like, 'Oh, I know them.' I couldn't believe it. I was 7, 8 years old, the kids down on the end of the street were throwing rocks, breaking windows. It looked like fun. I really wanted to go play, but (Henry) saw me at the playground at school and tells me, 'Don't go with those kids, come play ball with us.' I started playing ball with them. I wouldn't be here now if it wasn't for him. (Life)'s a big circle, isn't it?"
Therese and Jim Winters made the trip down to La Porte to see their granddaughters earn regional berths.
Lafayette Jefferson Regional
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where: Battle Ground Golf Club
Local participants: Michigan City (team), Daniela Bellido (Marquette), Jaiden Winters (New Prairie), Jordan Winters (New Prairie)
