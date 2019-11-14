LACROSSE — With his limited bench depth, Mike Megyese has to pick his spots on when to dial up the defensive pressure.
The Michigan City coach unleashed the pressure for a short stretch in the third quarter Thursday at the Tiger Den, and the brief burst helped the Wolves pry open a sticky game with persistent LaCrosse and extract a 47-34 victory.
LaCrosse had the methodical pace it wanted up to that point, sinking back in a 2-3 zone that collapsed around the Wolves' Trinity Thompson any time she touched the ball in the paint. While the sagging defense allowed for plenty of uncontested 3-point shots, City didn't hit enough to pull the Tigers out of the paint, though Mary Pat Kelley and Katelyn Halfacre each knocked down a pair in the third quarter as the Wolves extended the margin to double figures for the first time at 30-20.
Thompson was finally able to shake loose in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of her 18 points during that stretch to go with 17 rebounds as MC extended the margin to as many as 17.
Morgan Wozniak kept LaCrosse in the game from the start, posting 16 points with four 3-pointers, seven rebounds and three steals. She registered 11 of the Tigers' 15 first-half points. Wozniak buried back-to-back corner 3s after City had jumped to a quick 6-0 lead, prompting a timeout by the Wolves coach Megyese to issue a reminder about playing defense.
MC held the Tigers to two points over the next seven-plus minutes, but their own offensive labors kept them from forging a sizeable lead.
City nursed a 13-12 edge before a Kelley trey at the 2:45 mark touched off a 7-0 Wolves push that included a pair of hoops by Jaden Smallwood. LaCrosse snipped three off the margin with another Wozniak baseline triple to make it 20-15 at the half.
Thompson, surrounded inside by the Tigers 2-3 zone every time she touched the ball in the paint, struggled to find scoring space, but snagged 10 boards in the first half. LaCrosse was hampered by 14 turnovers in that span and committed 23 for the game.
Halfacre added 12 points and four steals for the Wolves (2-1), while Smallwood scored eight to go with six boards.
Kaylee Welkie handed out four assists for the Tigers (0-1).
Michigan City 47, LaCrosse 34
Trinity Thompson scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.